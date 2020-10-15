Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 16

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Devils Backbone Walk-in Concert with Sam Bush, Larry Keel Experience and John R. Miller & The Engine Lights: Gates open at 1 p.m., music begins at 2 p.m., Devils Backbone Basecamp & Meadows in Roseland, (434) (540) 602-6018, $750-$120, benefits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Gooey Gum Drops: 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Rescheduled from Sept. 25.
TABA: 7-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “Fleabag”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
