Best Bets for Friday, March 18

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 6-8:30 p.m., Philosopher's Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Chamomile & Whiskey and Will Overman: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 ticket four-pack.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. 

Mo Safren: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

