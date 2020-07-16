Editor's note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues' additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

• Orchard Jams with The Jon Spear Band: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet, (434) 823-1583, free.

• Road Trip with The Jason Burke Band: Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

• Sisters & Brothers: 6 p.m., Pro Re Nata Brewery in Crozet, (434) 823-4878, no cover.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Palm Springs'

Load comments