The Arsenal Duo: Pianist Nathan Carterette and organist Edward Alan Moore perform Liszt, Gershwin and more in event presented by Charlottesville-Albemarle Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, part of Music on Park Street concert series, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, free.

“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, $12 advance, $40 for four-day ticket.

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Ballet: "UpFront: Heartbeats" with violinist Danielle Wiebe Burke and pianist Shelby Sender, 7:30 p.m., Studio Theatre at Ix Art Park, $30, $25 students, seniors and military, $20 children.

The Stews with Easy Honey: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 early bird, $50 for ticket four-pack.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: Bay Area Children's Theatre — "Llama Llama Live!": 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $19.75, $14.75 youths.

Valentine's Dance with music by DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.