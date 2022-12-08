Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 9

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.
Slocan Ramblers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Front Porch, frontporchcville.org, $20, all ages.
Paulien: No food trucks available, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.
"Let There Be Light": 16th annual outdoor light-centered art installation, 6-9 p.m., grounds surrounding V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College (434) 961-5362, free. Food trucks will offer foods for purchase; free hot chocolate and cider available while supplies last.
Joe Pug with Will Overman: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $25 advance
Zephyrus: "Carols by Candlelight," 7:30 p.m., St. Paul's Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, $20, $15 seniors, $5 all students. Credit card sales available in advance; cash and checks accepted at the door.