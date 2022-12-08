 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 9

  • 0

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Slocan Ramblers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Front Porch, frontporchcville.org, $20, all ages.

Paulien: No food trucks available, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

"Let There Be Light": 16th annual outdoor light-centered art installation, 6-9 p.m., grounds surrounding V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College (434) 961-5362, free. Food trucks will offer foods for purchase; free hot chocolate and cider  available while supplies last.

People are also reading…

Joe Pug with Will Overman: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $25 advance

Zephyrus: "Carols by Candlelight," 7:30 p.m., St. Paul's Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, $20, $15 seniors, $5 all students. Credit card sales available in advance; cash and checks accepted at the door.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 2

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3…

Charlottesville Ballet's 'Nutcracker' part of busy week of fun

Charlottesville Ballet's 'Nutcracker' part of busy week of fun

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and the UVa University Singers will serve up a perennial seasonal favorite this weekend. The Family Holiday Concerts will be at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Michael Slon will conduct.

Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Spoiler Alert"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert