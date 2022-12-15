Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 16

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.
Hard Swimmin' Fish: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Charlottesville Ballet: Open dress rehearsal of "The Nutcracker," 6:45 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, pay what you can.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Tinsel & Tassels Holiday Burlesque Presented by Immodest Opulence: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25 VIP table seat, $20 at the door, $15 advance, general admission partially seated show, must be 18 or older.
Victory Hall Players: “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.