Best Bets for Friday, April 1

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra with clarinetist Dominic Giardino: "Germans Abroad," 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

Sara Bouchard Colloquium: Multidisciplinary artist and composer, 3:30 p.m., 107 Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Friday Night Out with 2 Wishes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin's Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Vegabonds with The Stews: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $60 for ticket four-pack, $20 day of show, $19 advance, $16 early bird.

Outdoor Series: "Ballet + Song": Collaborative outdoor concert featuring Charlottesville Ballet, Charlottesville Opera, Oratorio Society of Virginia and University of Virginia Chamber Singers, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

"The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch": PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

Dave Goodrich: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Pale Blue Dot with Audacity Brass Band: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

WTJU 91.1 FM's 65th Birthday Celebration Broadcast: Live event features performances by Chelsea Holt and Matt Fritts, Bill Adams, Pete Marshall, Ryan Marley Grant, Andy McLeod and New Boss, 6-9 p.m., WTJU 91.1 FM, (434) 924-0885. Listeners may call and record birthday wishes to be shared.