 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Friday, April 1

  • 0

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra with clarinetist Dominic Giardino: "Germans Abroad," 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

Sara Bouchard Colloquium: Multidisciplinary artist and composer, 3:30 p.m., 107 Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Friday Night Out with 2 Wishes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin's Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Vegabonds with The Stews: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $60 for ticket four-pack, $20 day of show, $19 advance, $16 early bird.

Outdoor Series: "Ballet + Song": Collaborative outdoor concert featuring Charlottesville Ballet, Charlottesville Opera, Oratorio Society of Virginia and University of Virginia Chamber Singers, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

People are also reading…

"The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch": PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

Dave Goodrich: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Pale Blue Dot with Audacity Brass Band: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

WTJU 91.1 FM's 65th Birthday Celebration Broadcast: Live event features performances by Chelsea Holt and Matt Fritts, Bill Adams, Pete Marshall, Ryan Marley Grant, Andy McLeod and New Boss, 6-9 p.m., WTJU 91.1 FM, (434) 924-0885. Listeners may call and record birthday wishes to be shared.  

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exhibits for March 31

Exhibits for March 31

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Smith apologizes to Bruce Willis for Cop Out feud after aphasia diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert