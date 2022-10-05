Bert Kreischer loves 'fly-on-the-wall' fun of comedy podcasts

In every time period and favored form of communication, comedy finds a way to help people find what’s funny in the world. For comedian, author and podcast host Bert Kreischer these days, there’s nothing quite like podcasts.

“We’re saying wildly outrageous things on podcasts,” Kreischer said. “When times are crazy, comedy shows up. Everybody’s got their way of making sense of the world. Everyone’s got their own way of dealing.”

Kreischer will bring his energetic brand of comedy to Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena on Friday as part of a 34-show expansion of his “The Berty Boy Relapse Tour.”

While he’s missing the madcap comedy films of decades past, he’s savoring every chance he gets to participate in podcasts or simply listen while others work.

“I haven’t seen a comedy movie in ages,” Kreischer said. “The old ones are like a warm blanket. ‘Stripes’ and ‘Caddyshack’ and all these great movies — no one makes them anymore. They’re afraid people will be offended. They’re so worried about the micro — the 10 people on Twitter who make the most noise.”

It’s all too easy for a comedian today to focus on “the one person yelling instead of the 3,000 laughing,” he said. The harder one works to avoid controversy and strife, the easier it gets to edit oneself into silence, and to lose sight of all the creative ideas and fun out there to learn from and enjoy.

“I think you’ve got to ignore it. I keep my head down,” he said. “If you focus on sharks, you won’t enjoy the ocean.”

For comedy fans looking for the healing power of laughter to help get them back on track in tense times, Kreischer suggests checking out some piping-hot podcasts. The magic of podcasts is the way they give comedians a chance to get real — and stay that way.

“I think people are speaking for real,” he said. “We forget the mics are on. It’s like being a fly on the wall. Our goal is just to make each other giggle.

“I love the eavesdropping-ness of it.”

Podcasts make it easier for fans to find comedians who resonate with them. Start with names you know, get recommendations from your friends and don’t be shy about trying something or someone completely new to you.

“You’ll find it,” Kreischer said. “If it’s Carrot Top, if it’s Dave Attell, you find your person. You dial in, and life gets a little easier.”

The search, and the hilarious discoveries made along the way, can pay off in laughs found in unexpected places. Just ask Kreischer’s 18-year-old daughter, who has accompanied him on tour.

“She is very woke,” Kreischer said of his daughter. His friends, however, “don’t operate in wokeness.” The differences in philosophies didn’t keep her from getting to the heart of their comedy — and laughing in spite of herself. Being able to take a step back and listen can be not only hilarious, but illuminating.

“When comedy’s at its best is when you’re not supposed to laugh,” Kreischer said. “That’s comedy. That’s the beauty of comedy.”

Podcasts also give the comedian a way to combine several of his favorite interests.

“My favorite thing in the world is history podcasts,” Kreischer said. “Pol Pot and all the dictators. The Great London Fire. And one of my favorite things is to travel and listen to history podcasts.” On a trip to Hawaii, he enjoyed a podcast’s power “to help you feel really enmeshed in the culture and the history.”

There is, unfortunately, the possibility of too much of a good thing.

“The last thing I need to be is ‘the history comedian,’” Kreischer said with a laugh.

Head to ticketmaster.com to save your seats and parking passes, and go to john pauljonesarena.com and bertbertbert.com for all the details.