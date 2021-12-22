Be There: Take time to build champion chops before your next audition

This week’s Be There beckons with an investment now in a future of challenging, exciting and satisfying roles. No matter how old you are or how much acting experience you have, there’s room in your life for the enrichment of stagecraft. Take some time now during winter’s welcome stillness to prepare for the next audition notice that gives you a thrill.

At Live ArtsLive Arts will start its Winter Classes schedule on Jan. 25, so sign up soon for courses that will help you hone your acting, dancing and character creation techniques.

Consider signing up the whole family. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to find a dynamic new pastime to enjoy as a family, keep in mind that there are classes for all ages and niches for volunteers of all skill levels and interests, so it’ll be easy to test the waters and explore new worlds together. Yes, it’s lots of fun to watch children discover new things and teens expand their horizons, but it’s also valuable for them to watch the adults they admire stretch and grow. The best gift you may give them all season is an opportunity to absorb the message that learning is a lifetime endeavor — and a joy.