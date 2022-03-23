Be There: Music and more for spring's second week

This week’s Be There selections offer a look at diverse musical events, podcast entertainment and a stop on the road to Wrestlemania.

In Cabell Hall AuditoriumArod String Quartet will perform music by W.A. Mozart, Bela Bartok and Maurice Ravel during its Tuesday Evening Concert Series appearance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia.

The Paris-based ensemble, which takes its name from Legolas’ horse in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, includes first violinist Jordan Victoria, second violinist Alexandre Vu, violist Tanguy Parisot and cellist Jeremy Garbarg.

Together, the musicians will perform Mozart’s “Quartet in C Major, K. 465, ‘Dissonance,’” Bartok’s “Quartet No. 1” and Ravel’s “Quartet in F Major.”

Tickets are $39 to $10; students’ one-hour rush tickets are $5. Principal underwriters are the Maurice Amado Foundation and Robert & Janis Chevalier. Listeners who park in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street can park for free.

For program notes and information about the series, go to tecs.org. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.

At Westminster

Presbyterian ChurchThe Westminster Organ Concert Series, now in its 41st season, will share music by Johann Sebastian Bach at 4 p.m. Sunday as part of a new musical series that’s designed to provide time for reflection.

The Organ Meditations concert will be presented by organist Jonathan Schakel. Expect 45 minutes of music that’ll provide some respite from the stresses of the week and offer an opportunity to hear the Taylor & Boody organ, which boasts 18 stops and more than 1,100 pipes.

Masks are required for the concert, which is free. The sanctuary is accessible to listeners who use wheelchairs. Plenty of parking is available behind the church. For details, dial (434) 963-4690 or go to westminsteror ganconcertseries.org.

At John Paul Jones ArenaWWE Road to Wrestlemania will be serving up wrestling action at 7 p.m. Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Look for Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair in the Smackdown Women’s Championship, plus Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The USOs, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The New Day.

The card remains subject to change. Get details at johnpauljonesarena.com.

At the JeffersonRailroad Earth is making a two-night stop at the Jefferson Theater this weekend. The music starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Listen for Todd Sheaffer on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Tim Carbone on violins, electric guitar and vocals; Carey Harmon on drums, percussion and vocals; and Andrew Altman on upright and electric bass. The New Jersey-based quintet will be sharing music from “All for the Song,” its fourth full-length album.

Emotions were close to the surface during the recording process. Founding member Andy Goessling died of cancer in 2018, and his bandmates decided to switch things up and record the album in New Orleans for the first time, finding healing in some bonding time in the vibrant city. The album also is the first the band recorded with producer Anders Osborne.

Get the limited special two-night ticket for $50, or pay $35, $29.50 in advance, per night.

Learn all about the small desert town of Night Vale at 8 p.m. Monday, when the twice-monthly “Welcome to Night Vale” podcast comes to the Jefferson’s stage. Tickets are $34, $32 in advance.

Find all the particulars at jefferson theater.com.

At the ParamountSpeaking of podcasts, “The Moth” is bringing real stories to the Paramount Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Host Jon Goode will be joined by storytellers Hannah H. Smith Brennan, Muneesh Jain, Julia Lancaster, Devan Sandiford and Dame Wilburn. Tickets are $39.75, $29.75 and $24.75.

Everyone inside the theater must wear masks, but proof of full vaccination or negative antigen tests is no longer required. Learn about the latest COVID protocols and all other performance details at theparamount.net.

At Rapunzel’sAfter a two-year hiatus, Jazz Night is back at Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston.

Johnny Clark and the Cat Daddies will headline the 8 p.m. Saturday show, which also features Rapunzel’s Quintessential Quartet, formerly known as The Accidentals.

Seating starts at 7 p.m., and there’s no charge. Learn more by calling (434) 263-6660.

