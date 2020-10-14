Be There: A new concert series and a one-woman show

If you’ve been missing live music in the mountains of Nelson County, you’re about to get a shot at a socially distanced opportunity to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank while you listen in person.
Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub and Meadows in Roseland is presenting the Devils Backbone Walk-in Concerts, which will offer three days of live music, local foods and craft beers.
Gates open at 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and music will start up at 2 p.m. each day.
On Friday, Sam Bush will be the headliner; Larry Keel Experience and John R. Miller & The Engine Lights also will perform.
Saturday’s lineup includes Mandolin Orange, Dom Flemons and Kate Rhudy.
Sunday’s schedule welcomes back Mandolin Orange and brings in Joe Pug and Amethyst Kiah as well.
Head to dbbrewingcompany.com not only to order tickets, which range from $750 to $120, but also to learn about the safety guidelines that’ll be in place. Masks will be required, and listeners will be seated in reserved concert pods. Reserve a single pod for up to four people or a group pod for up to 10 people. Order concessions such as family picnics, beer and cider in advance.
Proceeds will benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. If you purchase a single-space pod, a donation of 16 meals will go to the food bank; a group-pod purchase will include a donation of 40 meals. For details, head to dbbrewingcompany.com.
Solo show at Live ArtsPlaywright, poet and teaching artist Shelby Marie Edwards will present livestreamed online performances of “Lost Home, Win Home,” her one-person show about the events leading up to the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Edwards, a Black native of Charlottesville, offers context as she shares her perspective of the day’s violent events. She also explores ideas of winning, losing and, above all, home.
She serves as development coordinator for Live Arts. A graduate of Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s professional leadership program, she is a former member of Lethal Poetry, the 2018 Chicago slam poetry team. She has a master of arts degree from the University of Chicago and a bachelor of arts from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Live Arts is presenting the show in partnership with Light House Studio.
Tickets are $15. When you reserve your tickets online at livearts.org or by phone at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, you’ll be given a Zoom link and the instructions you’ll need to see the show.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com
