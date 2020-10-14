Be There: A new concert series and a one-woman show

If you’ve been missing live music in the mountains of Nelson County, you’re about to get a shot at a socially distanced opportunity to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank while you listen in person.

Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub and Meadows in Roseland is presenting the Devils Backbone Walk-in Concerts, which will offer three days of live music, local foods and craft beers.

Gates open at 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and music will start up at 2 p.m. each day.

On Friday, Sam Bush will be the headliner; Larry Keel Experience and John R. Miller & The Engine Lights also will perform.

Saturday’s lineup includes Mandolin Orange, Dom Flemons and Kate Rhudy.

Sunday’s schedule welcomes back Mandolin Orange and brings in Joe Pug and Amethyst Kiah as well.

Head to dbbrewingcompany.com not only to order tickets, which range from $750 to $120, but also to learn about the safety guidelines that’ll be in place. Masks will be required, and listeners will be seated in reserved concert pods. Reserve a single pod for up to four people or a group pod for up to 10 people. Order concessions such as family picnics, beer and cider in advance.