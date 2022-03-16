At Virginia Festival of the Book, poetry is balm, connection and much more

After two years of a somewhat cloistered approach to consuming the arts, attending live events these days can feel almost like getting away with something. The poets teaming up for a Sunday reading as this year’s Virginia Festival of the Book comes to a close remind us that poetry doesn’t have to be merely a guilty pleasure; at once ancient and immediate, the art form remains a powerful way to bring people together.

The Virginia Festival of the Book will offer “Poetry for Today: Readings by Victoria Chang and Rita Dove” as an in-person event and as a livestream starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center. The hybrid festival format gives attendees room to choose their own comfort levels and suit their own schedules.

Karen Long will serve as moderator for the event, in which Chang will read poems from “Obit,” which received the 2021 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, and Dove will share poems from her latest collection, “Playlist for the Apocalypse.” For Dove, a Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. Poet Laureate, ending the festival with a poetry reading “is like sending people off with a lift in the spirit.”

If there’s one thing book fans and poetry lovers have learned over the past few years, it’s the power of words to edify even as they slay. Even when subject matter is painful, the catharsis of a recognized and shared emotion in a time of isolation can prompt a sense of unity, empathy and community.

“It’s the mystery that continually astonishes even me,” Dove said. “I do feel even the darkest and gloomiest poems give you a sense of strength, at the very least. In an encapsulated form, it touches on the inexpressible — the stuff we carry inside and don’t have a name for or a place to put it.”

Reading a poem and recognizing that someone else has shared an emotion one hasn’t been able to express offers validation and deep encouragement, giving even weighty poems the power to send spirits soaring.

“I believe that we experience our life in details, and that can kind of knock us flat,” Dove said.

Dove used “exuberant” to describe the feeling she came away with after reading Chang’s “Obit.” She said Chang’s poems “are sometimes brutal in their honesty about grief. I felt understood.

“I recognized it, and someone else recognized it. Sometimes, I think we don’t even know we’re searching for the words,” Dove said. “People ask us, ‘How are you?’, and we say, ‘Fine,’ because we don’t even know what we want to know.”

Chang wrote of the layered pains and losses she experienced while both of her parents were ill at the same time; her father endured a debilitating stroke in 2009, and her mother died from pulmonary fibrosis in 2015.

“Fourteen years of living in their illness certainly changes DNA,” Chang said. “It changed who I am. It changed how I wrote.”

Before “Obit” spoke to readers, it filled a need of her own.

“I was trying to write a book of connection,” Chang said. “I wrote the book that I needed. I needed some solace. We spend our lives just running around. Poetry makes us stop and think more clearly about things we don’t even recognize in ourselves.”

At a time when war and painful current events threaten to desensitize people and diminish empathy and energy, poetry offers a bold wake-up call and prompts a return to sensitivity. Coming together to hear and speak can be a way to fight back against the conditions in life that can drain away vitality and hope.

“Poetry forces you to stop and think and feel, rather than being desensitized. I think it wakes you up to who you are and who you were born to be,” Chang said.

“The more that we spend time with these emotions and the arts is a thing that can save us as a species. Otherwise, we’re in a terrible cycle of war and violence. We should be celebrating each other, not killing each other.”

Gathering to share and listen to poems is a particularly important act in the face of the pandemic and world events, Dove said.

“This goes for all arts and all endeavors. In the face of such evil and such destruction, we need to do things as well as we can,” Dove said. “One can be a citizen of the world and donate and help. We cannot allow them to squash our imagination and our compassion.”

Organizing and attending festivals in tough times “means everything,” Chang said. “It’s a time to reflect and have connection with other people who have been through hell.

“Gathering and having a festival is a form of resistance. I’m going to celebrate the human condition.”

“It’s a triumph,” Dove said. “Yes, we are here, and we are still fighting. That’s good fighting. We are community. We are coming together.”

Jane Kulow, director of the Virginia Festival of the Book, said poetry has the power to “bring us to a place we wouldn’t have reached otherwise.”

“I think poetry offers us the opportunity to get out of our own head space and get into that of the poet. ... Certainly, the poetry that will be read that day by Victoria Chang and Rita Dove will be remarkable.”

The Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center is at 233 Fourth St. NW. If you’re planning to attend the event in person, the festival staff recommends getting there early. As of Monday, masks are required, capacity is limited to help ensure safe distancing, and entry requires proof of up-to-date vaccination — full vaccination, plus booster — or a negative COVID-19 test, but it’s always a good idea to checkjeffschoolheritage center.org for any updates to the venue’s safety protocols before you go.

To watch the livestream, go to vabook.org and click on the link in the event’s listing.

