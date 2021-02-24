'Water' exhibition diving into facets of Black experience

“There’s so much joy to being a Black person, but there’s so much pain over the past 400 years,” said Price, a photographer. “There’s water in everything. Our ancestors came across the Atlantic Ocean. Sweating on the dance floor after you’ve pressed your hair. It encompasses the whole theme.”

The seven members of the collective soon realized that their task was bigger than a single exhibition — and they were just getting started.

“All of us are artists, but I don’t think any of us had curated a show,” Waller said. “We had to start from the ground up. We enjoyed working together so much that we wanted to keep working together.

“A lot of folks on the team have full-time jobs. You’re already not in this art-centered world. We want to extend that hand to help other artists.”

To that end, “Water” already is flowing into an introduction into art circles for talented newcomers.

What started out as an opportunity to focus on works by Black artists became a way to bring more creative people into the world of galleries, receptions, talks and future exhibitions — “to get their feet in the door,” Waller said.