Joseph Haydn’s “Lord Nelson Mass,” also known as “Missa in Angustiis, or "Mass for Troubled Times," will be featured when the Virginia Consort and Festival Chorus presents its Mid-Season Masterworks concert at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the University of Virginia’s Cabell Hall Auditorium.

The singers will perform with full orchestra and soloists. Listen for Mendelssohn’s “Hear My Prayer” and additional works by Mark Miller and Jonathan Willcocks on the program.

The ensemble, now in its 32nd year, has a new team at the helm. Deke Polifka serves as music director, Karen Dalton as manager and Victoria Redfearn Cave as youth chorale director for singers in ninth through 12th grades.

Next on the Virginia Consort’s performance schedule is “A Little May Music,” set for May 13 at St. Paul’s Memorial Church in Charlottesville. Learn more about that concert at www.virginiaconsort.org.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $35; students get in for $25. The box office is open one hour before performances. Get tickets online at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call the box office at (434) 924-3376.