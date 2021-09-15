Virginia Clay Festival salutes the functional and the fantastic

Masks will be required at this weekend’s Virginia Clay Festival, because it’s taking place at William Monroe High School. But if you’ve found yourself getting a bit weary of bland fabric face coverings at times as the pandemic wears on, the festival will offer a refreshingly whimsical glimpse of what masks can be.
Sculptor John Pluta of Noon Whistle Pottery is known for his expressive creatures and characters, and many of them populate his collection of mask plaques that can add some personality to ho-hum garden walls or fences. His offerings on the pottery business’ website include the cigar-chomping Mr. Pig Shot and a sun so bright even he’s got to wear shades.
Pluta’s wife, potter Holly Horan, said to keep an eye out for a winking man and a garden elf among the masks and “showstopper kinds of things” Pluta will bring to the sixth annual festival, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Pluta and Horan are among 32 artists from across the commonwealth who’ll be meeting with visitors — and happy to talk about their shared fascination with all things clay.
“This is like a reunion for the artists, and for the people who appreciate the art,” said Horan, who looks forward to showing visitors the new platters she has made with images of birds and the wax-resist technique she has used on glazed mugs and sponge holders. “It’s just a fun celebration of art and community. It really is like a reunion, and a party.”
There will be three demonstration tents to give visitors a chance to spread out and maintain safe distances while watching artists at work. Horan said that the demonstrations are the highlight of the day for many of the people who frequent the festival.
On Saturday, head to Demo Tent A to see Noah Hughey-Commers throwing large serving bowls at 11 a.m., Jake Johnson demonstrating wheel-throwing techniques at noon, Hona Leigh Knudsen making a butter dish on the wheel at 1 p.m., Tom Clarkson throwing pots on the wheel at 2 p.m. and Becky Garrity working on a teapot at 3 p.m. On Sunday, watch Neal Reed demonstrate the technique of sgraffito at 11 a.m., Nancy Ross create a desert-like crackle on wheel-thrown pots at noon, Nan Rothwell altering and texturing pots on the wheel at 1 p.m., Steven Summerville throwing and decorating with slip at 2 p.m. and Sarah McCarthy showing how to make bowls and cups with slump molds at 3 p.m.
In Demo Tent B on Saturday, see Jane Angelhart sculpting small animals at 11 a.m., Elizabeth McAdams building vases from coils at noon, Beth Sperlazza demonstrating stencils, screenprints and slip on clay at 1 p.m., Stephen Palmer making a slab-built lidded jar at 2 p.m. and Karis Swink Barry creating sgraffito pottery at 3 p.m. Sunday’s lineup includes Becky Carr building a vase with clay slabs at 11 a.m., Ron Sutterer making lidded boxes at noon, Maria Stone shaping a slab cup into a curvy form at 1 p.m. Jennifer Paxton creating jewelry from start to finish at 2 p.m. and Barbara Mann making lampshades at 3 p.m.
Demo Tent C is the place to find Kary Haun creating slab-and wheel-thrown dessert plates at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by Julie Schnell Madden adding decorative edges to a bowl at noon, Nancy Sowder demonstrating sgraffito and ombre painting with underglaze at 1 p.m., Elizabeth Krome creating a boat bowl from scratch at 2 p.m. and Charlotte Middleton throwing closed-form boxes on the wheel at 3 p.m. Sunday’s schedule includes Josh Manning throwing teapot parts on the wheel at 11 a.m., Wendy Wrenn Werstlein making an oil cruet at noon, Carrie Althouse throwing closed forms for animal bodies at 1 p.m. and Lisa Zolandz thrwing vases and discussing crystalline glazes at 2 p.m.
The artists take time whenever possible to answer visitors’ questions during the demonstrations, which creates an inclusive environment that sets the festival apart. There’s nothing quite like serving dessert to your family members and friends on plates that someone made just for you.
“It’s always interesting to hear the interactions between the artists and the visitors,” Horan said.
The Noon Whistle Pottery team also will be pitching in to provide music for the event, which will include Irish, old-time and Americana. Horan will perform in the Irish band An Lar from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, while Pluta will take the stage with Clanhannon from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The rest of the musical lineup for Saturday includes Bruce Carveth at 10 a.m., Matthew O’Donnell at 11 a.m., Kathy and the Nice Guys at 1 p.m. and Silo at 3 p.m. After An Lar’s performance, Sunday’s schedule includes music by Piney Woods Gals at noon, Cry Babies at 1 p.m., Alex Caton and Pat Egan at 2 p.m. and Smokin’ Trout at 3 p.m.
Food truck options will include 106 Street Food, Paella Perfecta, Snow Mountain Ice Cream & Kettle Corn and The Pie Guy. Two Brothers Southwestern Grill will be on hand only on Saturday, and Eat to the Beat will be there only on Sunday.
Admission and parking are free. Go to virginiaclayfestival.com for all the details.