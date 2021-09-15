Virginia Clay Festival salutes the functional and the fantastic

Masks will be required at this weekend’s Virginia Clay Festival, because it’s taking place at William Monroe High School. But if you’ve found yourself getting a bit weary of bland fabric face coverings at times as the pandemic wears on, the festival will offer a refreshingly whimsical glimpse of what masks can be.

Sculptor John Pluta of Noon Whistle Pottery is known for his expressive creatures and characters, and many of them populate his collection of mask plaques that can add some personality to ho-hum garden walls or fences. His offerings on the pottery business’ website include the cigar-chomping Mr. Pig Shot and a sun so bright even he’s got to wear shades.

Pluta’s wife, potter Holly Horan, said to keep an eye out for a winking man and a garden elf among the masks and “showstopper kinds of things” Pluta will bring to the sixth annual festival, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Pluta and Horan are among 32 artists from across the commonwealth who’ll be meeting with visitors — and happy to talk about their shared fascination with all things clay.