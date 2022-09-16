Virginia Clay Festival offers two days of pottery, sculpture, music and more

The sixth annual Virginia Clay Festival lures visitors to savor all things clay from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the cafeteria and commons building at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville.

Look for 32 potters, sculptors, jewelers and other clay artists from across Virginia, as well as a variety of Irish, old-time and other musical groups — and plenty of food from food trucks both days.

Saturday's music schedule includes Tessera at 10 a.m., Matthew O'Donnell at 11 a.m., An Lar at 1 p.m., Cry Babies at 3 p.m. and Midnight on the Water at 4 p.m.

Sunday's lineup includes Piney Woods Gals at 10 a.m., Rambling Pitchfork at 11 a.m., Alex Caton & Pat Egan at noon, Smokin' Trout at 1 p.m. and Billy Brockman at 3 p.m.

If you'd like to see how some of your favorite clay pieces were made, head to the Demonstration Tents between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

On Saturday, the Demo Tent A offers Deb Barr sculpting jewelry and wall flowers at 11 a.m., Beth Sperlazza making paper stencils and silkscreens at noon, Becky Carr sculpting human figures at 1 p.m., John Tobin creating coils for sculpture at 2 p.m. and Nancy Sowder creating line blend decoration at 3 p.m.

Saturday's schedule in Demo Tent B includes Josh Manning making a large pot from two pots at 11 a.m., Sarah McCarthy constructing teapots at noon, Steven Summerville making whimsical decorations at 1 p.m., Carrie Althouse wedging and throwing marbled clay at 2 p.m. and Alun Ward's "So, you want to be a potter?" presentation at 3 p.m.

In Demo Tent C, Saturday's fare features Becky Garrity throwing a balloon jar at 11 a.m., Jeff Vick throwing a large platter at noon, Neal Reed's demonstration of sgraffito technique at 1 p.m., Nancy Ross creating bulging forms with a crater pattern at 2 p.m. and Kary Haun forming the "best handles ever" on a mug at 3 p.m.

Sunday's demonstrations in Demo Tent A will offer Jane Angelhart sculpting tiny animals at 11 a.m., Barbara Mann making a lampshade at noon, Stephen Palmer creating dynamic surfaces for hand building at 1 p.m. and Jennifer Paxton making ceramic jewelry at 2 p.m.

In Demo Tent B, Sunday's schedule presents Karis Barry's sgraffito work on a wheel-thrown mug at 11 a.m., Noah Hughey-Comers' throwing and altering of large forms at noon, Marti Mocahbee's underglazes on greenware using a wheel at 1 p.m., Tom Clarkson's throwing work on a wheel at 2 p.m. and Wendy Werstlein's chili bowls with thrown handles at 3 p.m.

Sunday's lineup in Demo Tent C includes Elizabeth Krome's bowls and "the joy of ribs" at 11 a.m., Hona Knudsen's thrown juicers at noon, Jake Johnson's creation of many shapes on the wheel at 1 p.m., Nan Rothwell's throwing of a chicken and a fish at 2 p.m. and Ron Sutterer's throwing "off the hump" technique at 3 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Visitors are asked to leave pets at home. For information, go to virginiaclayfestival.com.