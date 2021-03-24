Torosiete Museum brings 1995 local film to new viewers online

Art fans will get an opportunity to view sculptures by local artist Beatrix Ost in an online contemporary art museum — and then see them featured in a film.
Starting Friday, the Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art will stream “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters,” which was written and produced by Ost and directed by Daniel Kuttner, her son. The 1995 film attracted attention at film festivals around the world, but viewers have not had a chance to see it since its 1995 release — until now.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for us,” said Keith Tomlin, Torosiete Museum’s CEO. “After it did its run 25 years ago, we have this whole generation of people who haven’t seen the film.”
What began as a project to create a short film about Ost’s sculptures grew into a feature film starring Hans-Jörg Assmann, a well-known German actor who appeared in “Schindler’s List,” “Dark Blue World” and “Der Schattenmann” and is known for many stage and television roles. Assmann plays Klaus, a German writer who arrives in Charlottesville with a story assignment on Thomas Jefferson who becomes disillusioned and searches instead for a story that resonates more deeply in his heart.
Also starring in the film are John Carden as Mooney Sunshine, Savitri Durkee as Dolly and Bega Metzner as Luna the archer. Throughout the film, observant viewers will notice Ost’s sculptures.
If you haven’t visited Torosiete yet, the event offers an opportunity to get acquainted with the online-only contemporary art museum, which is created and maintained from Free Union but has no actual physical location.
“We primarily focus on creating an online presence where people can access the art anytime, from anywhere,” Tomlin said. “We’re more of a museum than an art gallery, because our exhibitions don’t go away.”
Visitors can see existing exhibitions of Ost’s art on the site, in addition to a new collection of the sculptures seen in “Hearts’ Lonely Hunter.” The museum’s online format can be a particularly good fit for prolific artists like Ost.
“She has years’ and years’ worth of works that have not been seen,” Tomlin said. “When we screen the film, we will be letting people see exhibitions of her sculptures.”
No closing hour intrudes just as a painting has started to reveal new insights, and there’s no downtime between exhibitions while gallery walls are repainted and new works hung. The online museum concept allows fans a chance to linger as long as they wish, absorbing new works by artists they already follow and discovering artists who live down the street — or around the world.
“We have artists from all over the world,” Tomlin said, adding that one Italian artist actually has built a bigger following in the U.S. than at home through her online presence at Torosiete. “And what’s exciting about using a platform like this is that the artists keep their works safely at home.
“We can do it from anywhere. We are not limited by who can be there physically. We put the works in 3-D spaces, and you can see them to scale. It’s not just a slideshow.”
Many of the artists featured work in surrealism, neo-expressionism and other genres that often benefit from some explanation for the uninitiated. Torosiete’s online setting offers unhurried time to spend with the works after reading what the artists themselves have to say about them.
When other galleries were scrambling to beef up their online offerings after the pandemic forced closures and cancellations, Torosiete Museum had both a comfort level with online exhibitions — and room to grow.
“We’ve been doing this for about five years,” Tomlin said. After the pandemic hit, “all of these galleries were rushing to have an online presence because they couldn’t be open.”
Although the Torosiete Museum already had an established online presence before the pandemic hit, the COVID-19 phenomenon still has brought lessons to take to heart.
“The pandemic has opened up possibilities that we need to be doing live events,” Tomlin said. “Just like you could have an opening reception in a physical gallery.”
One such event is coming up next week. Visitors can register for an online question-and-answer event with Ost and some surprise special guests that will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 1. Details about the free Zoom webinar can be found at http://torosietemuseum/events/.
To view “Hearts’ Lonely Hunter,” which is available starting Friday, go to http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/ for streaming instructions.