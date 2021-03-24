Torosiete Museum brings 1995 local film to new viewers online

“We can do it from anywhere. We are not limited by who can be there physically. We put the works in 3-D spaces, and you can see them to scale. It’s not just a slideshow.”

Many of the artists featured work in surrealism, neo-expressionism and other genres that often benefit from some explanation for the uninitiated. Torosiete’s online setting offers unhurried time to spend with the works after reading what the artists themselves have to say about them.

When other galleries were scrambling to beef up their online offerings after the pandemic forced closures and cancellations, Torosiete Museum had both a comfort level with online exhibitions — and room to grow.

“We’ve been doing this for about five years,” Tomlin said. After the pandemic hit, “all of these galleries were rushing to have an online presence because they couldn’t be open.”

Although the Torosiete Museum already had an established online presence before the pandemic hit, the COVID-19 phenomenon still has brought lessons to take to heart.

“The pandemic has opened up possibilities that we need to be doing live events,” Tomlin said. “Just like you could have an opening reception in a physical gallery.”