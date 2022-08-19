 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Steve Keene Art Book' captures prolific artist's output, impact

"The Steve Keene Art Book"

"The Steve Keene Art Book," released June 14 by Hat & Beard and Tractor Beam, is the first book to document a wildly prolific artist who has opened the world of art collecting to people of all backgrounds.

 Courtesy of Daniel Efram

Rock fans — especially those who follow bands with Charlottesville ties — know artist Steve Keene for his memorable album cover art and creative collaborations with Pavement, Will Oldham, The Apples in stereo, David Berman and The Silver Jews, to name just a few. 

Art fans know him for a creative batch process that yields hundreds of unique paintings a week, and for a generous mail-order sales philosophy that allows people to become art collectors without shelling out fancy-gallery prices. His output of more than 300,000 original works makes him one of the most prolific artists of all time.

And now, book fans can meet him as the subject of the first art book to document his colorful journey.

"The Steve Keene Art Book" gives fans of the wildly prolific painter an opportunity to glimpse the breadth of his oeuvre by seeing so many of his creations in one place. It's also filled with essays by artists and musicians Keene has worked with over the years, including Shepard Fairey, Chan Marshall of Cat Power, Oldham and members of Superchunk.

A well-received Los Angeles show of Keene's art, "#SKartShowLA," wrapped up on Aug. 12 at Palm Grove Social. It was Keene's first Los Angeles show since 2016's "Modular Synthesis" at Fairey's Subliminal Projects gallery, at which 550 paintings were snapped up on opening night. After that 2016 show, which drew lines of visitors that stretched down the block, producer Daniel Efrem knew he needed to create an art book to document artist, outlook and phenomenon for the ages.

"It's quite a beast," Efram said of the 264-page hardcover book. "There's no way to contain 300,000 pieces."

It took him about six years to get the tome into fans' hands. Printed in Bosnia and made available for sale on June 14, the book is filled with images of 227 paintings, including many in private collectors' hands that never have been shown before, and essays from collaborating artists and musicians who share facets of a painter who doesn't seek the spotlight for himself.

"This is about an artist who is fully aware of the art world, but chooses his own path," Efram said. "It really comes back to a punk-rock ethos. He's breaking up what we think of the art world."

Keene has a similarly no-frills way of sharing his art with collectors. Orders placed through his website are filled by the artist himself.

"He chooses which pieces you get. In this case, he is curating for you," Efrem said. "It's a totally different value system."

Capturing Keene's body of work in one volume is quite a quest, because Keene is famous for being prolific. Four days a week, he creates paintings in batches of 50 at a time. 

Keene cuts wood into panels, drills holes and strings them using wires to his custom chain-link easel arrangement and then starts the process of creating 50 paintings at a time. One color will be added to all of the surfaces that need it, and then another will be applied in turn as previous colors dry.

Despite what may seem like mass-production techniques to some observers, no two paintings are exactly alike.

"He started out as a screenprinter, so he layers the paintings," Efram said. "The whole process is very organic. He trained as a screenprinter, so he is applying those techniques to his work."

Efram dove into producing the time-consuming book project out of sheer love for Keene's work — and for its democratizing impact. Keene fans enjoy not only the paintings themselves, but also the fact that the artist himself has selected the works to send. The affordable prices have allowed people who previously thought collecting art was a pastime only for the wealthy to own original works and accumulate their own collections over time.  

Collectors buy their pieces sight unseen, trusting Keene to send something they'll treasure.

"There's something beautiful about people following through with that," Efram said. "It's different from the relationship when you're buying from a gallery, and you get to pick the pieces."

Efram sees the book as a project that chose him.

"His works bring such joy to me. That's why I did this," Efram said. "I'm just telling a story that's out there. I wanted there to be a historical record of it.  I don't think I'm saying anything new. Someone's got to step up and tell the story first.

"I wanted to tell this story from a very broad scope. With the breadth and the scope of his work, there's always something new to learn. You can't learn it all. You can't."

The minute "The Steve Keene Art Book" lands in a fan's hands, one thing is clear: Despite its expansive scope, this labor of love documents a mere moment in the life of an artist who never coasts on his successes.

"He's still making 200 paintings a week," Efram said.  

