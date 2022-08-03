'The Future and Beyond' amplifies voices of Generation Z

A new exhibition opening Friday at The Guild Gallery will include traditional oils and acrylics, but it also will explore such newer media as digital art. That’s because “The Future and Beyond” is focusing on artists from Generation Z and the diverse viewpoints they bring.

Works by Raneem Tarfa, Feixue Mei, Sha Li and Hannah England can be seen in the exhibition, which opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, just in time for First Fridays. Visitors will be able to recognize a world of influences in the pieces, which reflect the times and cultures with which these artists have grown up since the late 1990s.

“Digital art is art,” said Patti Pan, CEO and co-founder of The Guild Gallery. “The Generation Z artists, when they create, use different materials — especially technology.

“Globalization is not intimidating to them. They grew up with social media and the internet, and it shaped the way they see the world — and it changes the way we see traditional art.”

Pop culture references may be expressed using the traditional approaches and color choices of timeless Asian art; timeless themes may be depicted in more saturated colors and a bolder graphic style reminiscent of contemporary poster or advertising art. Pan sees these combinations of influences as “the perfect uniting” of cultures and sensibilities in art that is accessible and familiar in some ways, and yet challenging and rewarding to explore.

The four young women showing their work in “The Future and Beyond” are reflecting a wide variety of influences. Pan said to look for Japanese influences in England’s work. Li’s pieces often celebrate femininity and examine themes of womanhood. Tarfa, who’s also a designer, sculptor and photographer, often introduces text as a component in her visual art. Mei, a Missouri-based artist, illustrator and designer originally from China, dives into pop culture, social media and identity formation.

The Guild Gallery is a collaboration between Vault Virginia and RevArt that focuses on sharing the work of emerging and underrepresented artists with a larger audience.

“We want to support especially emerging artists and minority artists,” Pan said. Many of the gallery’s featured artists are first-generation or second-generation Americans, and most reflect a variety of cultural factors that have shaped their work.

“The Memories Won’t Fade Away,” an exhibition on view from May through July, put University of Virginia alumnae Brittany Fan, Lucy “Clare” Spooner and Lauchlan Davis in the spotlight. “All were graduates of UVa, and all are doing art as their professional career,” said Pan, herself a UVa alumna.

The team at The Guild Gallery hopes to chip away at stereotypes of stuffy galleries that keep visitors at arms’ length to glimpse dated creations from a distance. Pan said she hopes each person can develop a relationship to visual art as a connoisseur and a collector. Works by emerging artists often are more affordable, offering fans a chance to follow an artist’s career over time and appreciate new directions and deepening perspectives revealed over time.

“We’re very different from the traditional white-walled gallery,” Pan said. “Art is not just for the rich people to enjoy. I think people have the wrong impression.

“Collecting art is for everyone. We also want people to realize that art is very accessible, and it is for everyone to enjoy.”

Friday’s opening reception includes a guided tour that’ll start at about 5:30 p.m. and a happy hour and interactive art workshop at about 6:30 p.m. The workshop will give visitors a chance to create their own bookmarks, which they can take home as souvenirs of the exhibition.

Refreshments will be served, and there will be music.

“The Future and Beyond” will be on view through Oct. 14 at The Guild Gallery, which is at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Charlottesville. Learn more at revart.co or dial (434) 227-1333.