Taste of the Mountains returns to Madison with arts, music, magic and food

Somewhere among the magic shows, pony rides, wine-tasting tent and Youth Hockey League dunk tank, you'll feel the festive pulse of Madison. And by the time you lose track of how many times you've gone back for more street corn, your Labor Day weekend will be off to a tasty start indeed.

The Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival will be back in downtown Madison from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday after a two-year pandemic pause with more than 150 artisans and other vendors and exhibitors, plus bands, antique cars, demonstrations of time-honored crafts and even pets ready for adoption. It's a chance to support civic organizations and check out local businesses while bidding summer a festive farewell.

All restaurants in downtown Madison will be open, including festival newcomers Salsa Street Grill and Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters, said Tracey Gardner, economic development and tourism director for Madison County. Salsa Street Grill will be serving empanadas, churros and street corn.

If you'd prefer to start with breakfast fare, United Methodist Men will have you covered; Wolftown Ruritan Club will be on hand to cook hamburgers and hot dogs. Check out Administration Circle (Kemper Circle) for food trucks, including Bavarian Chef, Catch the Chef, Over the Top Chef and Pop Pops Concessions.

New this year is 117 Market Place, which is across from Madison Drug Co. Keep an eye out for Kite's Ham, Cake Krums, Jenny Lynd's Pizza, Mad Local, Miranda's, and, on Washington Street, Pig N Steak.

The 28th annual festival's musical lineup includes Hurt Hollow Bluegrass at 9 a.m., Bennie Dodd Band at 10 a.m., Reborn with special guest James Tamelcoff at noon and Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band at 2 p.m.

Magician and illusionist Wes Iseli will perform at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. in the Madison Drug Co. lot.

The festival requires its food vendors to be locals and promotes hometown businesses, but some of the arts and crafts vendors will come from as far away as North Carolina and Tennessee.

"You also can do your Christmas shopping as well," Gardner said.

Fans of musician Austin Boggs will be able to see another talent on display at his Austin Boggs Welding booth.

To learn more about Madison County history, stop by the Historical Society, where Clyde Jenkins will be making and selling baskets.

Well-behaved, friendly dogs on leashes are welcome; just keep a close eye on them to make sure they don't overheat. And if you're on the lookout for a new pack member, both the Madison County Animal Shelter and MAD Cats can be found in Beasley Park. Paw Paw's LLC will carry dog treats, pet soap and shampoo and gift baskets.

New parents who need a break can drop by the Madison County Free Clinic for some respite time, and there will be children's activities there as well.

The Tastings tent on the Library Lawn will feature local wineries, with Blue Quartz Winery making its debut alongside DuCard, Prince Michel and Revalation. Pick up a commemorative wine glass while supplies last.

Folks who enjoy posting photos of happy gatherings to social media can drop by the Virginia Tourism Corporation's LOVEwork on the Library Lawn. If you snap photos with family members and friends there, use the hashtags #LOVEVA and #MadisonVA when posting to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers.

"People love that," Gardner said.

Admission to the festival is free, and the easiest way to enjoy the festivities is to park at Madison County High School and take a free shuttle to the festival site. There will be a shuttle that's accessible to wheelchairs. If you need to park closer to the action, or need handicapped-placard parking, a limited number of spaces will be available in the former General Store lot near Cardinal Home Center off Washington Street from the Madison County Free Clinic for a $5 donation.

Admission to the Tastings tent for wine lovers is $10 — cash, checks and credit cards are accepted — and the various restaurants and vendors will be charging their own amounts for foods and gifts. For details, visit madisonva.com, email tourism@madison-va.com or call (540) 948-4455.