'Suppression' exhibition, event draw attention to abortion ruling reaction

As news of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade prompted Charlottesville artist Sigrid Eilertson to look forward, she also found herself looking back. 

Artworks she'd created and shown decades ago seemed timely and fresh in ways she hadn't anticipated. The designer straitjacket tailored from feminine fabrics. The cast of her changing belly and breasts captured while she was pregnant with her son 15 years ago. A haunting work that included rubbings from grave markers of long-ago children lost too soon.

All spoke to women's roles in society, their private griefs and joys, the expectations placed on them in the public sphere. The pressures and dangers of being a woman in contemporary America. The shock of loss — and, as the shock started to subside, the fragility of autonomy itself.

"I was in disbelief," Eilertson said. "And then I got angry."

The result is "Suppression: An Artist Response to the Roe v. Wade Decision," which will open with events in two downtown Charlottesville locations on Friday.

More than 50 visual and performing artists will take part in the multidisciplinary opening, which will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Vault Virginia — in both Chroma Projects' compact Micro Gallery space and the Lower Vault area — and also from 6 to 8 p.m. on IX Art Park's outdoor Piazza. Performers led by Megan Hillary on the Piazza at IX will include fire dancers, musicians and performance artists.

The visual artists and performers include Shaheen Alikhan, Nicole Brackett, Ann Cheeks, Travis Childers, Kim Myhre Clark, Jess Walters Cifizarri, Leigh Dick, Moss Dix, Eilertson, Andy Faith, Rachel Floyd, Michelle Gagliano, Rose Guterbock, Laura Lee Gulledge, Lotte Helleburg, Dawn Hansen, Hillary, Lori Jakubo, Lee McCraw-Leavitt, Opal Lechmanski, Allyson Mellberg Taylor, Judy McLeod, Isabella Moth, Akemi Ohira, Susan Shrum, Rebecca Silberman, Sarah Sweet, Amanda Smith and Teal.

Two of the participating artists — Sam Fisher and Chicho Lorenzo — are men.

Eilertson came up with the idea for "Suppression" and teamed up with Deborah McLeod of Chroma to co-curate the exhibition.

"We just wanted people to realize what an injustice this decision was — and the consequences for women," McLeod said. "It's frightening. It's like we're not equal citizens in this country."

"Suppression" includes a wide range of artistic media, including paintings, collages, assemblies, photographs and mixed-media works.

Eilertson said that many of the works include textiles and fiber arts, which speaks to multiple domestic facets of women's lives. Guterbock presents a hand-beaded wedding dress that appears to be dipped in blood. Another hand-beaded textile piece offers a twist on the "Don't Tread on Me" flag.

There isn't a content advisory, so people are encouraged to make up their own minds about what might be challenging or triggering for them.

"It's not for the faint of heart, and it's not child-oriented," Eilertson said. "As an artist and as an art therapist, I just see it as very moving."

Art can offer balm for the soul in the midst of turmoil, but McLeod said visitors won't necessarily feel comforted this time.

"For this particular show, people got too upset to be gentle," McLeod said. "People felt too violated. 'Suppression' is an instance where there's more distress about what's happening that needs expressing."

McLeod said there will be some quiet seating areas at Vault Virginia for visitors who need to step away and gather their thoughts.

"Some of the pieces are expressions of past experiences of rape and abuse," she said. "I think it takes a lot of courage to face the enemy within and without. It's an example of why this is such a bad ruling."

The individual pieces take vastly different directions. What unites them is an artistic community response.

"I can't believe we threw this together in less than a month," Eilertson said. "It takes a village. Everybody has been pitching in."

Proceeds from art sales will go directly to the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund.

The exhibition can be seen through Aug. 26, which is Women's Equality Day. To learn more, go to chromaprojects.com.

Man sentenced over shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker

