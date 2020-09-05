 Skip to main content
Stressbusters: Kluge-Ruhe accepting reservations for in-person gallery visits
Stressbusters: Kluge-Ruhe accepting reservations for in-person gallery visits

If you’re looking for a colorful, educational way to venture back out into the Charlottesville-area art scene, Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia is accepting reservations.

Sign up for a time slot, and you and as many as seven family members and friends can spend 30 minutes on your own in the galleries to explore two exhibitions. “From Little Things Big Things Grow” examines the modern struggle for land rights in Australia and the growth of the Indigenous Australian art movement, and “Bapurru ga Bapurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection” is filled with new prints from artists in the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land.

Pandemic precautions and safety procedures will be in place. Masks are required, and you’ll be asked to provide contact information for someone in your party in case contact tracing becomes necessary.

Plan to be there five minutes early to be sure you’ll have your entire half-hour gallery visit. But don’t plan on stopping by the gift shop, the hands-on art station or the library this time, because they’re still closed. Visitors will be asked to enter through the main door and leave through another door, so if you think you may need to use the restroom, do so at the start of your session.

To make your reservations, go online to kluge-ruhe.org. Look for an available date in blue on the calendar and click on it to start the reservation process. To change or cancel your reservation, dial (434) 244-0234.

If you aren’t venturing into public spaces and events just yet, check out the “flat chat tours” on the museum’s YouTube channel, plus a wide variety of webinars, talks and previous exhibitions and artists’ residencies. Fans of Facebook and Instagram can stay up to date through social media.

The museum’s online offerings also include children’s activities. Kiki’s Kangaroo Kit helps families and children get involved in activities and learning from the comfort of home. Check out the possibilities at kluge-ruhe.org.

