Smithsonian and National Gallery of Art announce May reopenings

The Smithsonian decided to reopen Udvar-Hazy on Wednesday so it can commemorate Shepard’s historic flight by displaying his Mercury capsule, Freedom 7, for the first time. While it may seem surprising that the zoo is not included in the first wave of reopenings, Hall downplayed that decision.

“The zoo and Udvar-Hazy were first last year because ... they were thought to be more low-risk, more spread out,” he said. “Now we know they are all the same for safety, so we tweaked the sequence to make it more fair, give a couple others the opportunity upfront.”

Barring a pandemic-related setback, the Smithsonian plans to open the rest of the museums by the end of the year. “We expect most of the Mall museums will open within the summer, certainly by mid-fall and everything by the end of the year, including New York,” Hall said.

Free passes for Udvar-Hazy are available starting Friday, and passes for the other six Smithsonian museums and the zoo will be available a week before they open. An individual can reserve up to six passes each day (larger groups are prohibited) for a specific location; every visitor must have a pass. Passes can be obtained by visiting si.edu/visit or by calling (800) 514-3849, Ext. 1.