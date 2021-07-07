See Me program lets art fans with memory loss reconnect with beauty

Spicer played a bluesy song on his guitar. While Hooker focused on unpacking the artwork, her mother sat alongside her, nodding her head along to each music note, with a small smile on her face.

“Her attention span is very short. She has trouble listening to words,” Hooker said of her mother. “But music, she picks right up.”

The virtual version of See Me launched in May 2020. It relies on multisensory experiences to keep its audience engaged. Often, that includes music and storytelling so participants don’t just feel like they’re staring at a computer screen, Grady said.

Those kind of multisensory experiences can be helpful for those with dementia because those at different cycles or stages can still enjoy some of the activities, Kalitsi said. That’s part of why Kalitsi helped connect Goldman, Hooker and other participants with the program.

“One of the things we know with dementia is one of the last things to go is rhythm and music, so with having the musical piece with See Me at the Smithsonian event ... that will be a good way for our participants to have their brains reengaged because that’s familiar,” Kalitsi said.