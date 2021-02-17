Sculpture parks reveal more through their artistic approaches

Trying to read the complicated, color-coded trail map, I, too, was of three minds. But I soon found my way to “A Device to See the World Twice,” a sculpture by Kelly Akashi that resembles a giant magnifying glass. Propped upright by tree limbs cast in bronze, it is directed toward a giant ash tree.

For Akashi, casting natural forms — fixing them in time, arresting their evolution — is analogous to photographing them. The comparison reminded me of Georges Bataille’s idea that animals exist in the world like water in water, whereas humans are always trying to lift themselves out of life’s flux by objectifying, or fixing, the things that they are not. This urge to objectify and thereby transcend nature is the source, he implies, of all our travails.

The pathos of casting wood in a forest and of setting up a lens to see what’s already plainly visible took a dramatic turn during the installation when the great ash tree suddenly collapsed. Its core was rotten. The resulting ruin is spectacular — and a sobering reminder that nature’s flux, its evolution, can change speed without notice.