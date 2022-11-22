Ready to fight hunger? Stick a fork in it

On one side of artist Jake Van Yahres' new installation, the image of a hungry man holding a handmade cardboard sign emerges from a precise arrangement of more than 10,000 compostable plastic forks.

Only when certain forks are pushed firmly into the piece's cardboard surface does a second glimpse of the man appear on the other side of the cardboard — one in which he's smiling as he prepares to sample a forkful of food. As those strategically placed forks' tines pierce the cardboard, "the prongs will create the image of a person who is well fed," said Van Yahres, who grew up in Charlottesville.

"You have to push the fork in to change the story."

Van Yahres' work, which is 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide, can be seen Thursday in Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., when more than 15,000 people are expected to gather for the annual America's Trot for Hunger. Its slogan, "Stick a Fork in Hunger," inspired Van Yahres' creation for the event's inaugural art installation.

The 21st annual event, presented by So Others Might Eat, is a Thanksgiving Day race to fight hunger. It includes a busy day of related family-friendly activities.

Brett Curtis, manager of special events for So Others Might Eat, has Charlottesville ties of his own; he attended the University of Virginia for undergraduate and graduate studies. He said the value of the Thanksgiving Day installation is that "this feeling is being driven home in a visual way. It's not an abstract concept."

"This year, we're dedicating the power of art and social media and installation," Curtis said. "I think what's most important is that oftentimes we need visual representation. We, as a country, are very fortunate not to know what hunger feels like."

Art has the power to help people find a new way of looking at an issue, and Curtis said Van Yahres' thoughtfully literal take on the "Stick a Fork in Hunger" theme is a fresh way to call attention to the fact that one-third of Washington's residents have faced food insecurity in the past year.

"I want people to know that hunger exists in multiple ways, and you might not see it," Curtis said. "This is something that doesn't impact just one day. Hunger, homelessness and poverty are a year-round battle."

The reality of that year-round battle inspired Van Yahres' work. After he saw a man on the side of the road holding up a cardboard sign that read, "I'm hungry," the artist said he asked himself, "What if I could create his image? I could tell his story. The challenge is to convey this so someone can grasp it."

The idea of changing a story of hunger into a tale of hope took a new direction as Van Yahres reflected on the event's "Stick a Fork in Hunger" theme. He realized that a fork could be seen as a weapon, or as a tool to help feed people.

"The challenge originally was that that if you stick forks in something, that's a negative connotation," Van Yahres said. "What I try to do in all my work is there will be creativity baked in, but you can get it really quickly. That's in everything I do. You don't want [observers] to have to work for it."

Curtis said that everyone is welcome to attend America's Trot for Hunger in person, and virtual participation also is available for people who can't be in Washington that day. It's possible to register at www.trotforhunger.org to be a virtual runner; you may design and run your own 5K route in your neighborhood, or wherever inspires you, throughout the month of November.

Van Yahres said he hopes people will take a moment during the Washington event to snap photos of his installation to post on social media.

"Number one, I hope they will enjoy it, and number two, selfishly, I hope they take a picture," Van Yahres said. "I hope they will donate or volunteer" to help fight hunger, he said. Sharing images through social media can bring the message to people far from the nation's capital that individuals can make a difference in other people's lives.

Another creative aspect of Van Yahres' work is that he's not drawing attention to one cultural crisis by feeding another. After the installation has served its purpose, it won't end up stuffing a landfill.

"They're all eco-friendly," he said of the more than 10,000 forks he ordered from Amazon. "They can go into the compost. They'll decompose."

To learn more about Thursday's event, go to www.trotforhunger.org. Learn more about So Others Might Eat at www.some.org.