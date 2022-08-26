PVCC's new performing arts season will open with Mark Nizer's '4D' on Sept. 2

Piedmont Virginia Community College will begin its 2022-2023 Fine Arts and Performance season with Mark Nizer’s high-tech “4D” show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on the Main Stage in the V. Earl Dickinson Building. The first half pf the upcoming season was announced earlier this week.

Nizer, a past winner of the International Juggling Championship, fills “4D” with spinning laser beams, juggling, glowing orbs that make music and plenty of humor and audience interaction. Tickets are $12; students and seniors pay $10.

in the PVCC GalleryFree Movie Friday is back at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 with a screening of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Latin Ballet of Virginia will perform its original work “Alma Latina” during a performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 that will celebrate Hispanic culture with live music, dance, richly detailed wardrobe and multimedia experiences.

Master percussionist Tom Teasley will return to Piedmont for a two-day residency that will include a concert with violinist Stephen Nachmanovitch at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. It will be followed by spooky live accompaniment in concert for a screening of the classic silent film “Nosferatu” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Let There Be Light, PVCC’s annual outdoor installation of light-themed artworks, will keep its “Two nights! Two sites!” format this year. Visitors can see the works at PVCC from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 and in a variety of locations in downtown Charlottesville from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10.

The PVCC Art Department will begin a busy new year of exhibitions in the PVCC Gallery with a catered reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 for the opening of the Annual Faculty Exhibition and a retrospective of works from PVCC’s The Fall Line literary magazine. The exhibition can be seen through Nov. 9.

“The Mountain Traditions Project,” a documentary photography collection on loan from Frostburg State University in Maryland, will be presented in a collaboration with photographer Michael O. Snyder. There will be an opening event for both “The Mountain Traditions Project” and another exhibition curated by Snyder, “Our Changing Climate: A Visual Chronicle,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17.

Many events on the schedule are free. Tickets can be purchased from the PVCC Box Office online at www.pvcc.edu/performing arts or by phone at (434) 961-5376