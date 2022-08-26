 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PVCC's new performing arts season will open with Mark Nizer's '4D' on Sept. 2

  • 0

Piedmont Virginia Community College will begin its 2022-2023 Fine Arts and Performance season with Mark Nizer’s high-tech “4D” show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on the Main Stage in the V. Earl Dickinson Building. The first half pf the upcoming season was announced earlier this week.

Nizer, a past winner of the International Juggling Championship, fills “4D” with spinning laser beams, juggling, glowing orbs that make music and plenty of humor and audience interaction. Tickets are $12; students and seniors pay $10.

in the PVCC GalleryFree Movie Friday is back at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 with a screening of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Latin Ballet of Virginia will perform its original work “Alma Latina” during a performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 that will celebrate Hispanic culture with live music, dance, richly detailed wardrobe and multimedia experiences.

People are also reading…

Master percussionist Tom Teasley will return to Piedmont for a two-day residency that will include a concert with violinist Stephen Nachmanovitch at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. It will be followed by spooky live accompaniment in concert for a screening of the classic silent film “Nosferatu” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Let There Be Light, PVCC’s annual outdoor installation of light-themed artworks, will keep its “Two nights! Two sites!” format this year. Visitors can see the works at PVCC from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 and in a variety of locations in downtown Charlottesville from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10.

The PVCC Art Department will begin a busy new year of exhibitions in the PVCC Gallery with a catered reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 for the opening of the Annual Faculty Exhibition and a retrospective of works from PVCC’s The Fall Line literary magazine. The exhibition can be seen through Nov. 9.

“The Mountain Traditions Project,” a documentary photography collection on loan from Frostburg State University in Maryland, will be presented in a collaboration with photographer Michael O. Snyder. There will be an opening event for both “The Mountain Traditions Project” and another exhibition curated by Snyder, “Our Changing Climate: A Visual Chronicle,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17.

Many events on the schedule are free. Tickets can be purchased from the PVCC Box Office online at www.pvcc.edu/performing arts or by phone at (434) 961-5376

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'The Steve Keene Art Book' captures prolific artist's output, impact

'The Steve Keene Art Book' captures prolific artist's output, impact

"The Steve Keene Art Book" gives fans of the wildly prolific painter an opportunity to glimpse the breadth of his oeuvre by seeing so many of his creations in one place. It's also filled with essays by artists and musicians Keene has worked with over the years, including Shepard Fairey, Chan Marshall of Cat Power, Oldham and members of Superchunk.

Art Notes for Aug. 25

Artists Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity are teaming up to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. Through Sept. 15, 20…

Exhibits for Aug. 25

Exhibits for Aug. 25

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for Aug. 18

Exhibits for Aug. 18

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for Aug. 11

Exhibits for Aug. 11

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Art Notes for Aug. 4

Art Notes for Aug. 4

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery in North Garden will present “Out of the Darkness,” an exhibition filled with large-format paintings of moths…

Art Notes for Aug. 11

Art Notes for Aug. 11

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville will present an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for its new exhibitions, “With a Thousand Other Hear…

60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery

60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery

Native American artists, political leaders and storytellers are the final arbiters of taste and style for a traveling exhibition of pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the Southwestern U.S. They've plucked their favorite pieces from institutional collections in New Mexico and New York that didn’t always defer to Indigenous perspectives. The outcome includes musings about the history and mysteries of pueblo pottery traditions that were refined over centuries. The exhibit builds on efforts to give greater voice to Indigenous people and acknowledge sensitivities about ancestral art and artifacts. Showings will stretch from Santa Fe to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Exhibits for Aug. 4

Exhibits for Aug. 4

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Eva Mendes embraces 'messy' home after having two kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert