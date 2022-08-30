Pretty poisons: 'The Cleopatra Project' educates, enlightens about venomous Virginia fauna

Usually, a “do not touch” warning at an exhibition helps protect fragile artworks. This time, it applies to the pieces’ subjects as well.

A new exhibition at the University of Virginia’s Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together to create a safe setting to share facts about wildlife on the wild side.

“The Cleopatra Project: Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” features 32 interpretations of poisonous and venomous animals by 29 member artists of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle in Madison County.

A reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in UVa’s Student Health and Wellness Center, where paintings, drawings, textile pieces, prints, collages and other works will feature accurate depictions of the creatures. Descriptions authorized by Virginia Master Naturalists will explain why people should take care around these animals in the wild.

“I think it’s an important exhibit,” said Trish Crowe, Firnew’s founder and director, who painted a watercolor triptych depicting all the snakes, toads, spiders and other animals in the collection. “It’s scientifically sound.”

Crowe said Virginia Master Naturalists called on peer reviewers across the state to write and approve the descriptions of the creatures to ensure accurate and up-to-date information. “As science changes, they have to document these things carefully,” Crowe said.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Dr. Christopher Holstege will offer welcoming remarks. Holstege is director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center and executive director of UVa’s Department of Student Health and Wellness Center.

The collaborative effort unites Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle, UVa’s Blue Ridge Poison Center, Virginia Master Naturalists program and the Division of Medical Toxicology — Department of Emergency Medicine at UVa School of Medicine. Crowe said that the team effort began four years ago with “The Socrates Project: Poisonous Plants in Virginia.”

Nine pieces from “The Socrates Project” can be seen at the center, too. Crowe said Holstege bought several works from “The Socrates Project” to educate students about plants in a safe and multidisciplinary way.

“He wanted to bring it all together so students had it in a different format,” Crowe said. “I love the fact that Dr. Holstege is always trying to get the students off their computers.”

In playful homage to the educational aspect of the exhibition, organizers installed the artworks on cubes suspended from the ceiling.

“The cube is one of the first learning blocks for a child,” Crowe said. “I like the concept of the building block. It’s in a safe environment, and it’s unusual.”

The multidisciplinary nature of the exhibition also can help make the information more memorable for students who’ll be treating patients in peril someday.

“If they don’t know what bit the person, they won’t know how to treat it,” Crowe said. Having the artistic interpretations in addition to traditional education offers an approach that’s “fun and playful, and something to remember on a test.”

The exhibition will be open to the public through Oct. 31 — Halloween, that is, to everyone who’s freaked out by spiders — and UVa students already have been dropping by.

“As we were hanging it, it was so interesting to see how the students reacted to it,” Crowe said. “Northern Black Widow,” a shimmering textile piece by Vickie Watts, already is turning heads — and sending a few shivers down spines.

“I love the black widow,” Crowe said. “She sewed sequins on its back and put glitter on its little feet. I was in love with it.”

The exhibition can be seen at 550 Brandon Ave. Free parking for Friday’s reception is available under the Student Health and Wellness Center. If you turn onto Monroe Lane from Jefferson Park Avenue, RMC Event staff members can direct you to parking spaces in levels P1 and P2. To reach the reception, take the elevator to Level 1.

Learn more at https://www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com and https://www.studenthealth.virginia.edu.