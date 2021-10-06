'O'Keeffe!' explores emotional landscape behind the iconic paintings

During the early years she spent studying and teaching art at the University of Virginia, Georgia O’Keeffe sought to capture an artistic vision that was distinctly her own. On Saturday evening, playwright and actor Lucinda McDermott will explore the fire and drive that eventually set the acclaimed artist apart from the influence of her famous husband, influential teachers and hungry fans.
When McDermott presents “O’Keeffe!” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Main Stage Theatre in Piedmont Virginia Community College’s V. Earl Dickinson Building, audience members will get a closer look at the human being behind the iconic paintings.
“I think the whole show is a surprise,” McDermott said. “Even if they’ve read a lot about her, there’s going to be an emotional life portrayed.”
McDermott, a touring artist and teaching artist with the Virginia Commission of the Arts, has an MFA in playwriting from UVa and a BFA in acting from Virginia Commonwealth University. On Saturday, she will be premiering a newly revised version of the play that premiered Off-Broadway in 1992.
She started performing the show about five years before coming to UVa. Over the years, she has performed it in many environments, including the San Miguel International Writer’s Conference in Mexico and an O’Keeffe exhibit in Bermuda. She said she decided to dive back into the work to tweak some language for today’s listeners and bring in the benefits of new research into O’Keeffe’s life and career.
“O’Keeffe!” explores the complex relationship between the painter and her photographer husband, Alfred Stieglitz, and “the conversation they had with their art,” McDermott said. O’Keeffe’s bond with Stieglitz, a quarter-century her senior, was complicated from the outset, “but the thing that never changed was they were big believers in each other’s work. She influenced him as well. There was a back and forth.”
Isolating and pursuing her own independent artistic vision — not something shaped by her art teachers or outside forces — was important enough to O’Keeffe that she destroyed many of her early works to distance herself from influences that were not her own, McDermott said.
“She had painted herself into a corner,” McDermott said. “The biggest obstacle for her to overcome in her 20s was when she realized everything she was painting was dictated to her by her teachers or other artists.
“The play starts with her assessing her work at that moment — and not able to see herself in it.”
Starting over meant working in black and white, stripping away everything that did not resonate before eventually returning to the world of color, which became a quality that set her work apart.
“You’re talking about a life that went on for 98 years, so her vision changed over time,” the playwright said. Even during the World War I era, when women still fought to be acknowledged as artists, “she could at least say what she wanted to with her paintings.”
Emotional turmoil in her marriage sometimes launched emotional lows that interrupted her creative process. “Alfred was cantankerous, but it wasn’t one person who got in the way,” McDermott said.
McDermott said that a low point in the relationship indirectly led O’Keeffe to the vision she’d longed for and the landscape that brought it to life. A breakdown triggered in part by Stieglitz’s romantic dalliance with someone else led O’Keeffe to accept a friend’s invitation to visit New Mexico. What started as a simple break to get away from stress and recharge became a career-changing journey of discovery and purpose.
“It was self-care. She realized she had to have that time,” McDermott said. “From her first visit out there, it was a land for her. I think that she might not have discovered New Mexico without him.
“She loved the plains. Something about that land fed her soul.”
McDermott said that one does not have to be an O’Keeffe aficionado to enjoy the play. It’s enough to sit back and “think about her struggles and how they relate to their struggles.”
And audience members will play roles of their own.
“They will be asked questions,” the playwright said. “They will be there to help her solve a puzzle. The fact that she is being observed will help her solve her puzzle.”
Tickets for “O’Keeffe!” are $15; students and seniors pay $12. Masks must be worn at all times by everyone in attendance. Learn more at pvcc.edu/performingarts. For tickets, dial the box office at (434) 961-5376.