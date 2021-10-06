'O'Keeffe!' explores emotional landscape behind the iconic paintings

“O’Keeffe!” explores the complex relationship between the painter and her photographer husband, Alfred Stieglitz, and “the conversation they had with their art,” McDermott said. O’Keeffe’s bond with Stieglitz, a quarter-century her senior, was complicated from the outset, “but the thing that never changed was they were big believers in each other’s work. She influenced him as well. There was a back and forth.”

Isolating and pursuing her own independent artistic vision — not something shaped by her art teachers or outside forces — was important enough to O’Keeffe that she destroyed many of her early works to distance herself from influences that were not her own, McDermott said.

“She had painted herself into a corner,” McDermott said. “The biggest obstacle for her to overcome in her 20s was when she realized everything she was painting was dictated to her by her teachers or other artists.

“The play starts with her assessing her work at that moment — and not able to see herself in it.”

Starting over meant working in black and white, stripping away everything that did not resonate before eventually returning to the world of color, which became a quality that set her work apart.