New space offers a fresh experience of the Frick Museum

The floors are broken up by chronology and artistic school. “Which is the most boring way, in a way,” Salomon said. “That’s what most museums do, but we had never done it. By doing that, you can actually get a sense of what the strengths of the collection are.”

The Holbeins are in a room on the second floor with early Netherlandish art; next is a room of Dutch art, which leads to Rembrandt.

The images in the all-Rembrandt room are usually, Salomon said, “all together in the [Frick mansion’s] West Gallery. You see them with a lot of other things, but the possibility of seeing them individually, focusing on each one of them, is something that’s never really happened before,” he said. “That is hugely exciting.”

“We went slightly backwards,” Salomon said of that strategy. “Usually, you have a building, and then you have to put art in the rooms. But here, we created the rooms around the groups of paintings we wanted to display in each space.”

Visitors will note the complete absence of wall text and labels in the galleries. The name of the artist is on the frame. For any other context, visitors will need to refer to the audio guide or the visitor booklet.