New Blue Ridge School of Fine Arts in Orange offers Sunday open house

The new Blue Ridge School of Fine Arts will present an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Silk Mill Building in Orange.

Artists John and Lena Murray, who teach drawing, painting and sculpture, founded the Bridgeview School in New York City. They have been teaching art in Orange since John Murray began teaching art at Woodberry Forest School in 2020.

The Orange school, which opened the first week of January, offers classes for adults and youths ages 12 and older of all experience levels. Its offerings include beginner-level classes in drawing and painting.

The new school is next to MedSpa and shares a driveway with Salvagewrights at 329 N. Madison Road in Orange. For details, go to or call (540) 360-4370.