National Gallery isn't being subtle about brand or mission

"We want to make it known we are an art museum and [visitors] are welcome," she said. "It's lively and dynamic, while still communicating a serious sense of purpose. We want to preserve the weight and dignity and gravitas of the gallery and make it more warm and contemporary."

New banners will hang on the exterior, and interior signs will unify the museum's two buildings and its sculpture garden and help visitors navigate between them, Feldman said. Recent surveys revealed one-third of visitors do not venture into the I.M. Pei-designed East Building, home to its modern and contemporary art galleries, and a large number do not know that the sculpture garden is part of the museum, she said.

"We are too subtle," she said of the previous décor and visual cues. With the redesign, she said, "We are making it clear what the West Building and the East Building are and how to move between the two spaces.

"How we are deploying [the rebranding] is very deliberate. In our ads and on the website, we will frequently include people in the images, emphasizing that we are a place of people," Feldman said, adding that she hopes visitors will respond to it the way she did. "My reaction ... was: 'That's where I want to be. That's the place I want to go.' "