Metropolitan Museum of Art is as close as your phone

Last week, you might say I visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Generous terms, of course, for what actually was just me waving my phone around in my apartment.

With "The Met Unframed," online through Monday, you can "visit" four exhibitions and the Great Hall, and interact with 46 works from the New York museum's collection. There also are "challenges" to bring the art home (i.e., put it on your wall using augmented reality). With music straight out of a spy movie and "decoding" games, it's halfway to an art heist video game — inhibited only by the fact that with clunky navigation features, it feels a bit like being on Google Earth.

It may be last-resort optimism after months away from major museums, but "The Met Unframed" actually left me thinking about the limitations of a physical museum space. You can glean only so much information from a wall text. Artworks can't be moved around without bureaucratic hurdles. In "real life," the flow of traffic pushes you from one piece to the next, maybe before you're ready to move on. And looking too closely often earns a stern "ahem!" from a nearby security guard — leaving brushstrokes and tiny details out of view.