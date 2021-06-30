Medici art at the Met won't love you back

That seems to be what these people are doing, and that hiding is what gives the paintings so much of their power. In a cogent and illuminating catalogue essay, scholar Elizabeth Cropper suggests that the aloofness we detect in these paintings is, in fact, all about “irony and concealment,” as the subjects navigate a world of shifting values and expectations, especially about self-presentation and public image. And if some of them seem a little sad, it may well have to do with a sense of loss, as a republic was subsumed into an empire, as a settled world of Latin thought gave way to an unsettled world of vernacular language. Similar feelings have doubtless been captured in recent photographs, as Americans lament the potential loss of their republic within an epistemological shift away from truth and evidence.

In some cases, concealment operates even on the surface of the image. In Bronzino’s 1546 portrait of Stefano Colonna, the paint is so smooth, the surface so finished, that one realizes this isn’t just an image of a man in armor, but also a metaphor that equates painting with armor, as if to suggest an arrow shot at this panel would bounce off with a sharp clang. In the same artist’s portrait of Battiferri, the poet is as closed to us as her book is ostentatiously open.