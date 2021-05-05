Mary Lincoln wasn't 'crazy.' She was a bereaved mother, new exhibit says

At the end of the exhibit, visitors can take with them a postcard-sized handout with tips on how to help someone who is grieving. Don't try to fix it or distract them, it says. Show up.

"Other people are far more uncomfortable with my grief than I am. It's a welcome part of my life now. I'm going to love Coley forever, so I am going to grieve him forever, and that is OK," Hawkins said. "And we see that with Mary Lincoln. I mean, she grieved the losses of her children and her husband for the rest of her life. Even when it made other people uncomfortable."

The exhibit puts a poignant emphasis on place and places of refuge. For the modern-day parents, that can be visiting their child's grave, tending to a garden, sitting by a river or preserving their child's bedroom. For the Lincolns, it was the cottage. While they had always planned to decamp to it during humid Washington summers, they didn't get a chance to do so until shortly after Willie's death. It was a balm to them, a peaceful place where they could just be. They spent the next two summers there as well.

In describing the cottage to a friend, Mary Lincoln wrote: "When we are in sorrow, quiet is very necessary to us."