Mala Leche art zine gives women's viewpoints a place to shine

There’s room for rage, disillusionment, grief and moments of unexpected beauty in a culture filled with contradictions. The same statue that represents history and nostalgia to one resident can embody white supremacy and repression to another. Joy at the birth of a new life can live in the same breath as pangs of loss for a sense of self that, perhaps too late, is recognized as valued and loved. Faiths that preach love can be called out for insisting that someone else’s experience of love is a threat.

Print copies of Mala Leche’s first issue can be found at RAD PRESS newsstands outside The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative at 209 Monticello Road; the main desk at McGuffey Art Center at 201 Second St. NW; Milli Coffee Roasters at 400 Preston Ave., No. 150; and Second Street Gallery at 115 Second St. SE. If you aren’t able to snag a paper copy, the zine will be archived at heyfucc.com.

Kodakalla and Martinez are proud of their labor of love, and they hope that future issues will bring in even more diverse voices. “In the future, we’d really like to pass the baton and let other artists be the editors,” Kodakalla said.