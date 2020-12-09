Mala Leche art zine gives women's viewpoints a place to shine

The visceral cut-and-paste energy of the inaugural issue of Mala Leche is visible in a submission that unites words and textiles in a reflection on motherhood and individuality.
At first glance, “Things Nobody Told Me About Motherhood” by Allison Profeta appears to be a handwritten essay. Then the radical art zine’s creators from The Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives share the special touches that lift the submission into a different realm of art.
“She hand stitched all of the words,” Ramona Martinez said of Profeta. “It’s a beautiful example of the work women do in the home.”
It also reflects the challenge of investing the often invisible toil that society expects of women “to be a mother and have to set aside some of your identity,” Martinez said. “When you become a mother, you are taught to put aside a part of yourself.”
Fellow zine editor Sri Kodakalla points out another tactile quality that adds notes of poignancy and even gentle humor to the piece.
“It’s actually on a cotton diaper,” Kodakalla said. “It’s an extremely personal piece. She had written it first and took the extra step of stitching it physically.”
Mala Leche, a year in the making, emerged as “a perfect opportunity to put art into people’s hands when they can’t go to galleries,” Kodakalla said. Presented by the Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives, the quarterly art zine aims to capture the art and voices of womxn-identifying, non-binary and genderqueer artists and writers from Central Virginia.
The first issue features contributions by 13 writers and artists, some of whom are releasing their work in public for the first time. Near the front is “Ride-along,” an absorbing account of an anonymous writer’s evening spent in a police vehicle as the spheres of law enforcement, entitled college students and disadvantaged citizens intersect — and rules seem to apply differently to people who seem different.
“The piece just took me by surprise,” Martinez said. “We were just floored.” Charlottesville residents may recognize the stops along the cruiser’s way.
“‘Ride-along,’ I felt, was one of the strongest pieces,” Kodakalla said. “I knew where everything was happening. This piece was taking place in all these places I know.”
In addition to Profeta and the anonymous writer, contributors include Sunny:D, Tobiah Mundt, Miranda Elliott-Rader, Guleer Shahab, Abigail Wilson, Sam Gray, Mariana Bell, Jess Davis, Meesha Goldberg, Kodakalla and Martinez.
The submissions selected for the inaugural issue included reflections on motherhood, Confederate statues, St. Lucy and connections to Mother Earth. Drawings are at once richly detailed and raw.
Together, they create a feeling of possibility. There’s a sense that the time to wait politely for change to happen on its own is long past, and that the work needed to create a world that’s more welcoming and just is worth the investment of tears and toil. At a time when so much of life is in turmoil, there’s an awareness that long-neglected people and planet are worth fighting for, and there’s no need to wait.
“Zine culture is based in very much a punk ethos, outside the media landscape,” Martinez said. “They’re very real and very honest. We don’t have to worry about advertisers. We don’t have to worry about how it will affect our content.
“Everyone will see themselves reflected in it somewhere.”
Martinez and Kodakalla were pleased to be able to pay contributors for their work, and to give several contributors their first opportunities to share their work with the public.
“The bigger intention is sharing opportunities with the community,” Kodakalla said. “It’s interesting to see people push themselves out of their comfort zones.”
Profeta’s painstaking stitching is echoed in the DIY feel of the black-and-white first issue, with its handwritten passages and clipped and trimmed elements.
“This issue was put together by hand,” Kodakalla said.
The zine takes its name from a colloquial expression in Spanish that can be used as shorthand to describe a person’s character when someone can’t be trusted. It also can reflect one’s own state of anger, almost as if stewing in one’s own curdled milk. As the website describes it, “We chose this title for our zine because we do not trust society’s milk, and we’re pissed about it.”
There’s room for rage, disillusionment, grief and moments of unexpected beauty in a culture filled with contradictions. The same statue that represents history and nostalgia to one resident can embody white supremacy and repression to another. Joy at the birth of a new life can live in the same breath as pangs of loss for a sense of self that, perhaps too late, is recognized as valued and loved. Faiths that preach love can be called out for insisting that someone else’s experience of love is a threat.
Print copies of Mala Leche’s first issue can be found at RAD PRESS newsstands outside The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative at 209 Monticello Road; the main desk at McGuffey Art Center at 201 Second St. NW; Milli Coffee Roasters at 400 Preston Ave., No. 150; and Second Street Gallery at 115 Second St. SE. If you aren’t able to snag a paper copy, the zine will be archived at heyfucc.com.
Kodakalla and Martinez are proud of their labor of love, and they hope that future issues will bring in even more diverse voices. “In the future, we’d really like to pass the baton and let other artists be the editors,” Kodakalla said.
Theme issues may emerge as the zine continues to lift its own voice and give more writers and artists a chance to share theirs. The zine’s next cycle will begin in February and March 2021, and its editors can’t wait to see what’s ahead.
“It’s a dream come true for us,” Martinez said.
To learn more about Mala Leche, go online to heyfucc.com.
