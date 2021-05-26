Lyrical leadership: Poet now runs the African American museum

As an example, Young points to an early photograph of Harriet Tubman that is jointly owned by the museum and the Library of Congress. The power he sees in Tubman’s look is reflected in another new acquisition, Amy Sherald’s portrait of Breonna Taylor.

“That’s a really tremendous piece,” he said of the portrait, jointly acquired in March with the Speed Art Museum in Louisville. The museum plans to display it later this year. “It was the cover of Vanity Fair. It depicts her in a powerful way, and it sort of brings her to life and shows her, as Amy Sherald says, it gives her a voice in a really powerful way. I think that for me, that kind of connection across time and the ways that the portrait of Harriet Tubman is looking at you in the way that the Breonna Taylor portrait is, I think is something we want to really highlight for people.”

Young also brings a sense of urgency to the Smithsonian museum’s mission to connect history to the present.

“We’re in history now, and that history is a living thing, and understanding living history is, I think, really a big part of it,” he said about his vision. “Think about the art people are making, the conversations people are having. That’s where we can collect and connect and help people see the bigger picture.”