Lyn Bolen Warren remembered with new gallery show

A new show at Les Yeux du Monde is expressing hope for a brighter future, even as it bids farewell to a gallery founder and director who shared modern and contemporary art with Charlottesville fans.

“Turn on the Light! A Memorial Show in Honor of Lyn Bolen Warren,” on view Saturday through April 30, is paying tribute to gallery founder Lyn Bolen Warren, who died Nov. 21. Works by 54 artists in a wide variety of media take different approaches to the request for “light-filled, light-inspired works” to help realize a literal dream Warren shared near the end of her life.

The show opens with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Be sure to wear a mask, and keep in mind that the number of viewers allowed inside the gallery at any one time will be limited. Refreshments will be served outdoors.

Hagan Rushton Tampellini, Warren’s daughter, is leading the gallery now with Victoria Beck Newman, and she took time to answer a few questions about the new exhibition.

Please tell us more about her dream for this show, “Turn on the Light!” What kinds of works have the artists selected to honor her? How do those works align with her hopes for the exhibition?

Late last year, Lyn dreamed that she should have a show of light-filled and light-inspired works, anticipating our collective emergence from COVID and manifesting hope for our brighter future. In her dream, the show was to be called “Turn on the Light!” LYDM is now bringing this vision to life as a memorial show in Lyn’s honor and our first new exhibition of 2022. No concept could better embody Lyn’s spirit, and there is no more fitting way to begin LYDM’s next chapter.

This group exhibition features light-infused/Lyn-inspired work from 54 artists Lyn represented throughout her career, including Picasso works on paper. Representing a diversity of styles and mediums, these works coalesce nonetheless as a profound manifestation of Lyn’s light and impact on the art world. Works in the show are not only filled with natural light, but also each artist’s sense of Lyn’s warmth and spirit.

In what ways did she think art could help us make sense of the times we’re living in, and of such challenges as the pandemic?

Lyn’s graduate school advisor and mentor, the legendary Picasso scholar Lydia Gasman, taught that modern art should be understood as a quest for a new form of the sacred that has relevance in our contemporary lives. As an art historian and gallerist, Lyn promoted that idea by exhibiting and writing about art that could have a transformational impact on both viewers and culture. She believed that artists could clarify, provide insight on, and often create hope for the world around us in a way that the viewer has not yet realized.

Modern and contemporary art were close to her heart. How did these disciplines speak to her? What did she love about them?

Lyn viewed modern and contemporary art as a way to understand our own existential situations and the time in which we live. Modern and contemporary artists give visual form to the nature, structure, and rhythms of how we live our lives, so we relate to them in an immediate and visceral way. In that sense, modern and contemporary art is of us.

She worked hard to make contemporary art accessible to the community. What roles did she see art playing in people’s lives?

Lyn believed art could have a transformational impact on our lives. Art can change a perspective, give hope, create empathy, and provide insight. She also recognized how to ground a work of art in the framework of the cultural traditions that shaped it. Her profound knowledge of both contemporary art as well as the art of the past enabled her to recognize continuities and changes mirroring cultural and societal development, creating a better understanding of who we are as human beings. This history of art is a lens on the history of the world — if we understand that, we understand ourselves — and how to make the future possibly better.

How will the gallery help keep her vision moving forward?

Les Yeux du Monde will continue to exhibit highest-caliber works by important established and emerging contemporary artists. Our north star will always be to maintain the integrity of Lyn’s vision by showing the most visually compelling and meaningful art of our time.

