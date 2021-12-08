'Let There Be Light' shines in new direction for 15th season

The “Let There Be Light” installation will have a whole new glow this year. In addition to a Friday night filled with 17 light-centric artworks on the grounds at Piedmont Virginia Community College, another collection of 17 creations awaits Saturday night at a variety of Charlottesville locations with in a five-minute walk, wheelchair sojourn or stroller ride of the Downtown Mall.
“It worked amazingly well last year, and we got a lot of positive feedback from the artists and the community,” “Let There Be Light” founder and curator James Yates said of expanding the installation’s reach off campus. “We decided to keep it within a five minutes’ walk from downtown Charlottesville. It plays off the usual light displays in people’s yards, but it takes it in a different direction.”
The focus of the installations, each of which is designed to shine its brightest for one night only, is the shimmering, enduring power of light to slice through during the darkest night of the year as winter solstice time nears. And in addition to light in various forms, performing arts will enhance the environment.
MICE (Mobile Interactive Computer Ensemble will be on hand with “Glow,” a performance of electronic music that takes visual form as light emanating from tiled screens in real time.
“A Moveable Peace” by Emily Wright will give audience members a chance to lift candles and other mobile lights and join a dance from Ting Pavilion to the opposite end of the Downtown Mall toward McGuffey Art Center. Look for other contributions by dancer Shandoah Rose Goldman, dancer Penny Chang’s Deep Water Moves group, the potters from City Clay, students from Murray High School and Renaissance School, composer and professor Ted Coffey and PVCC art instructor Ed Miller.
Many works reflect the way light’s contrast and clarity can inspire. Veronica Jackson’s “Illuminating BLM and Centering Black Joy” will spell out the Black Lives Matter acronym “BLM” with lighted lilies. “I think, in this community, it will be embraced,” Yates said.
This year’s event is dedicated to Beryl Solla, former gallery director and chair of visual and performing arts at PVCC. Solla, who teamed up with Yates, her husband, from the beginning to bring the installation and illumination to the community, died Feb. 19 after battling cancer.
Artist Diana Hale’s contribution is “Her Light Shines On (A Tribute to Beryl Solla),” which includes whimsical winged rabbits, lush red roses and other imagery from Solla’s art as interpreted in sleek neon.
Yates plans his own tribute. “Be the Light” is a collaboration he and Solla created together before her death, and Yates describes it as “an invitation to us all during these difficult times.”
He said that although “there will be some repeats” and a few works will be present both evenings, audience members can attend both nights and expect totally different experiences.
Last year, while countless others were working remotely to stay safe during the pandemic, Yates and Solla organized the event from Houston, where Solla was undergoing cancer treatment. Modifying the participatory event to keep it safe, the couple asked 2020’s audience members to drive by the installations instead of strolling around them, and the inclusion of brilliant images in spots here and there around the community delighted people who enjoyed seeing familiar places aglow.
“People said, ‘This is so great that you’re doing this’ last year,” Yates said. “People appreciated that we went the extra mile to make it happen.”
Speaking of extra miles for the community, associate professor of art Fenella Belle has stepped in this year to serve as Yates’s fellow curator.
During Friday’s event, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will stop by with its Artmobile traveling gallery. Look inside for “A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia,” which will include works by Adele Clark and George H. Benjamin Johnson, photographer Hullihen Williams Moore and woodblock printmaker Miwako Nishizawa.
Keep in mind that rain dates have been set for both evenings. The rain date for Friday’s PVCC show is 6-9 p.m. Saturday; for Saturday’s downtown date, the make-up magic would be from 6-9 p.m. Sunday.
Free warm apple cider will be served outdoors Friday evening, while it lasts, and restroom access will be available in the Dickinson Building. Just be sure you bring a mask with you, which is required indoors at the college, and go through the PVCC Gallery to get to the restroom. Snacks won’t be provided indoors this time, in a nod to pandemic safety, but food trucks will be parked outside, Yates said.
Bring a flashlight, too, and don’t be bashful about coming up with entertaining ways to follow the suggestion to attend as an “enlightened being.” Glowing bracelets or that battery-powered novelty necklace a friend gave you that looks like a strand of tree lights will work just fine. And if there’s a blinking Christmas sweater you’d never thought you’d actually wear, the right moment may have arrived at last. For details, go to lettherebelightpvcc.com or pvcc.edu/performingarts.