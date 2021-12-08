'Let There Be Light' shines in new direction for 15th season

The “Let There Be Light” installation will have a whole new glow this year. In addition to a Friday night filled with 17 light-centric artworks on the grounds at Piedmont Virginia Community College, another collection of 17 creations awaits Saturday night at a variety of Charlottesville locations with in a five-minute walk, wheelchair sojourn or stroller ride of the Downtown Mall.

“It worked amazingly well last year, and we got a lot of positive feedback from the artists and the community,” “Let There Be Light” founder and curator James Yates said of expanding the installation’s reach off campus. “We decided to keep it within a five minutes’ walk from downtown Charlottesville. It plays off the usual light displays in people’s yards, but it takes it in a different direction.”

The focus of the installations, each of which is designed to shine its brightest for one night only, is the shimmering, enduring power of light to slice through during the darkest night of the year as winter solstice time nears. And in addition to light in various forms, performing arts will enhance the environment.