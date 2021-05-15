Jorgen Vik: Step back and let college grads make financial decisions

Congratulations — the prodigy is graduating college.
And now comes the hard part: cutting the financial cord.
Parents want their children to grow up to be happy, confident and independent young adults.
But what if the young one can’t find a job? Or the income just can’t cover car insurance, internet, cellphone — or, worse, they don’t have health insurance?
Where do you draw the line when your mind says “you’re an adult” and your heart says “he’s suffering”?
Do you firmly suggest he take part-time jobs until he lands a permanent job?
Or do you pay the bills until he finds that dream job?
I know it can be uncomfortable to tell them “no” and see them go without, but try to look back on your own experience (without romanticizing overly about how little you had and how happy you were ;-).
How did it work out for you? What got you through?
Why couldn’t it work for them, too?
I sometimes hear parents lament, COVID aside, that it is so hard to get started these days, and that things were easier when they took their first adult steps.
I’m not so sure. I think we may fall into a few traps. We know things worked out for u,s and we may have forgotten how uncertain things were for us, too.
Also, as we get older, we may have become more attuned to risks to the extent that we’re more scared for the adult children than they are themselves.
To the parent with decades under her belt as an adult, the child’s ideas may seem like uninformed optimism or carelessness. Possibly the way the prior parent generation viewed the current parents.
Another complaint sometimes directed at the younger generation is that they expect things to be handed to them and they lack perseverance.
Again, I think we in the parent generation may be falling into a trap. When I meet 20-somethings, I often see a good attitude where they’re not shy to take a low-paying job rather than no job. And they seem to have learned how to make a mean beans and rice or ramen lunch/dinner.
If your children are in high school, I believe it’s a good idea to introduce the topic of eventually being on their own, of setting expectations.
Let them understand the extent of your financial support after school so they have time to prepare both mentally and financially.
We all draw the line differently. Some cut them off completely. Others gladly subsidize them with a monthly stipend.
And, between parents, there always will be different views. Talk this through with your partner, or ex-partner if divorced. It’ll go a lot more smoothly if you sing from the same hymn sheet.
I know it’s scary, but I encourage you to let them have a crack at it. Share your complete comfort in their ability to meet the challenges. And remind yourself there’s a very good chance the children will be all right.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.