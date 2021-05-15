Jorgen Vik: Step back and let college grads make financial decisions

Also, as we get older, we may have become more attuned to risks to the extent that we’re more scared for the adult children than they are themselves.

To the parent with decades under her belt as an adult, the child’s ideas may seem like uninformed optimism or carelessness. Possibly the way the prior parent generation viewed the current parents.

Another complaint sometimes directed at the younger generation is that they expect things to be handed to them and they lack perseverance.

Again, I think we in the parent generation may be falling into a trap. When I meet 20-somethings, I often see a good attitude where they’re not shy to take a low-paying job rather than no job. And they seem to have learned how to make a mean beans and rice or ramen lunch/dinner.

If your children are in high school, I believe it’s a good idea to introduce the topic of eventually being on their own, of setting expectations.

Let them understand the extent of your financial support after school so they have time to prepare both mentally and financially.

We all draw the line differently. Some cut them off completely. Others gladly subsidize them with a monthly stipend.