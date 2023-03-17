Veronica Jackson, curator of the current exhibition in the Piedmont Virginia Community College Gallery, will give a free lecture Tuesday entitled "A Constellation of Blackness: Rendering Invisibility, Hypervisibility, Devaluation and Triumph" in the Main Stage Theatre in the college's V. Earl Dickinson Building.

The lecture, which will start at 6:30 p.m., will offer insights into "Black Joy Is: Ferocious, Fearless, Forever, Female, For Me," which will remain on view in the PVCC Gallery through March 25. Jackson works to make sure that stories of and by Black women are included in the nation's broader visual arts conversation.

The exhibition features paintings, photographs and mixed-media works by Tori Cherry, Bolanle Adeboye, Somé Lewis, Kori Price, Benita Mayo, IBe’ Crawley, Tobiah Mundt, Zoe Charlton and Jackson herself.

Jackson is an exhibit and design professional who graduated from the University of Virginia's architecture school and earned a master's degree in visual and critical studies from California College of Art in San Francisco.

Visitors will be able to spend time in the PVCC Gallery viewing "Black Joy Is" before and after the lecture.

The event is free. For information, go to www.pvcc.edu/performingarts.