Is Lucy all grown up? 'Lost' Schulz panels hint at roads not taken

To some, they resemble “Peanuts” characters—if Charlie Brown and the gang had ever grown up.

These rare curiosities intrigue and baffle even the experts. “They’re a puzzle to me,” says Jean Schulz, wife of the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, who drew them.

They are the seven black-and-white works of comic art from the mid-’50s collectively called the “Hagemeyer” strips. Four of them have appeared in books. The three other “lost” strips were found and purchased at auction in May 2020, but have never been widely published, according to the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center.

The seven “Hagemeyer” originals will go on public display for the first time June 17 at the museum’s gallery space in Santa Rosa, Calif., as the centerpiece of an exhibition titled “Adults by Schulz.” And some viewers will inevitably try to draw comparisons to “Peanuts.”

Yet unlike Schulz’s famous creation—which never pictured its adult figures—the “Hagemeyer” samples show only adults. The characters include a meek office worker named Elmer Hagemeyer and a shouting boss, named Miss Hamhock, who throws haymakers with the familiar wham of Lucy Van Pelt in “Peanuts.”