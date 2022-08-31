Imagery, identity at the heart of 'Power Play' at The Fralin

Draped in pearls that reflect the luminosity of their skin, the young subjects in Atlanta photographer Tokie Rome-Taylor’s images pose with family heirlooms and other meaningful objects as they evoke highly symbolic Renaissance portraits.

In “Line Up 3,” performance artist Martine Gutierrez explores ideas of beauty standards and what it means to be a woman by placing herself in the midst of a group of mannequins in matching outfits and hairstyles.

In British artist Sarah Maple’s playful images of Disney princesses in unexpected settings, Sleeping Beauty performs surgery on an anesthetized patient, Belle coaches football, Snow White performs laboratory work as a chemist and Ariel commands a meeting room while raising her voice to a coworker.

Wearing a traditional elk tooth dress and exquisitely beaded accessories, Apsáalooke artist Wendy Red Star upends dusty imagery of museum dioramas by tucking in such humorous touches as falling snowflakes made from plastic foam packing peanuts.

And in the images from Chemehuevi photographer Cara Romero’s “First American Girl” series, Native American women representing different tribal nations are pictured with accessories from their respective traditions in a manner reminiscent of a packaged doll’s wardrobe essentials, toys, hairbrushes and shoes.

Together, the photographers and their creations are offering different ways to counteract erasure, invisibility and enforced anonymity as part of “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography,” which can be seen through Dec. 31 at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia. It is curated by assistant curator Hannah Cattarin, Indigenous Arts of the Americas curator Adriana Greci Green and curator of exhibitions Laura Minton.

A museum “should be for everyone,” Cattarin said. “Everyone should be able to come into the museum and see themselves.”

Such exhibitions also help invite students to engage with art in a more meaningful way. “It can be very hard if you don’t see yourself represented,” Cattarin said. “I think it gets them talking.”

Green said multimedia artist Red Star’s approach is “ironic, biting but very truthful.” The presence of beadwork in her photographs may inspire visitors to check out some examples of 19th-century Crow beadwork on view in a nearby room.

New exhibitions on view at The Fralin also include “Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time,” through Dec. 31, curated by Minton; “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity,” through Feb. 12, 2023, curated by J. Sanford Miller Family director Matthew McLendon; and “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” through March 19, 2023, curated by Barringer-Lindner curatorial fellow Clara Ma.

“Earthly Exemplars,” filled with art from the 17th to 19th centuries from Tibet, China, Japan and other nations, takes a closer look at the use of color, line and regional art traditions to explore the ways in which sacred history was preserved from one teacher and artist to the next as Buddhism extended across Asia.

Ma pointed out details to show how traditions were handed down in different ways by artists and teachers over time and distance. Less saturated colorings favored by one culture and the meaningful media of another, such as a bodhi leaf, can help trace the spread of faith that different nations and generations held dear.

The Cornell exhibition, which marks the 50th anniversary of Cornell’s death, focuses on six boxes from The Fralin’s collection that lure viewers into the artist’s world of significant ideas tucked into small packages.

“Cornell very much intended you to hold them and move them around,” McLendon said of the intricately detailed boxed works. A short video is included to help visitors grasp the notion without potentially damaging the pieces.

“Weighing Time” captures Nakahashi’s playful approach to his beloved New York City surroundings in photography, colored pencil, prints and other media, taking its name from an image in which a clock set to 12:15 appears to weigh more than one set to 12:04.

“He used the city and everything around him as his subject matter. The 24 hours of the day were not enough for him,” said Minton, adding that Nakahashi’s works “make us think about everyday objects in a new way.”

Keep your eyes open as you approach The Fralin’s elevator so you can spend some time with Eeva-Liisa Isomaa’s abstracted photographs of waterfalls. The images, in color polymer photogravure on paper, invite reactions to personal responses to nature.

“She wanted to evoke a visceral reaction in the viewer,” Cattarin said.