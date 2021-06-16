How artists are depicting our return to normal

Now, however, she sees his image as “mind-bendingly right on target,” calling it “an unerringly sharp snapshot of what we lived through, where we’re at and, I realize now, maybe even our future.”

Tomine said recent months have been “too long and sad for me to feel purely joyful, even at this point.” Yet the past year has deepened his personal connection to the mood expressed in his cover. “I’m doing better than I expected with the ‘easing back.’ As always, when it comes to things that might otherwise be anxiety-provoking in me, having kids helps.”

Emily Flake, a Brooklyn-based cartoonist, is a keen observer of quirky little social behaviors — including how we are adapting. She recalls an art event she was at this month. “A friend breathed right into my drink and I drank it anyway,” she said. “Nature is truly healing.”

Her 2019 book is called “That Was Awkward: The Art and Etiquette of the Awkward Hug,” so it was only natural that she would offer an update through the prism of a pandemic, with her new comic this month for the Nib, “Awkward Hugs: Post-Quarantine Edition.”