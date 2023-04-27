All kinds of student artworks will be featured in this year's Greene County Arts Festival, and if you'd like to take some home, you're in luck.

The festival, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, includes a Teen Maker Market, in which middle and high school artists will be selling their creations, said Jennifer Tremblay, art teacher at William Monroe High School.

All Greene County schools and Blue Ridge School will be represented, and visitors can expect variety, Tremblay said.

"We will have a little bit of everything: painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics," Tremblay said. "A lot of drawings, of course." Past festivals have included etched glass, embroidery and other disciplines.

Visitors "should expect a wide range" of works, she said. "They should definitely expect to see some really well-made pieces."

"The kids love it. They really enjoy participating," Tremblay said. "It does give them something to work toward. They get so excited when I don't give them their work back because it's going in my box for the arts festival."

Students in performing arts disciplines also will be in the spotlight, including performers from Greene chorus and band classes and Blue Ridge School ensembles.

The festival is free. For details, go to greenecountyschools.com.