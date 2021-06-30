Fruit paintings remain delectable works of art

“Looking at the artworks in this book,” Gollner writes, “is the visual equivalent of tasting the incredible diversity of fruit grown at these clonal germplasm repositories.” He is referring to the U.S. National Plant Germplasm System, which preserves gene banks and germ plasm (genetic material or tissue that can be used to grow new plants) in locations across the United States. These seed vaults, Gollner writes, are “the country’s primary agricultural insurance” and part of the same project of documentation, classification and preservation to which the watercolors belong.

Indeed, quaint as they may seem, these exquisite watercolors have not outlived their usefulness. “There are still taxonomists,” according to Gollner, “who refer to the paintings in their efforts to unravel the past and contextualize modern-day science.”

For those of us who are not taxonomists, what stands out in this exquisite volume is the extraordinary diversity to which the illustrations attest. You probably won’t find Arkansas black apples, Coloway mulberries or Belle Angevine pears in your local supermarket. But it’s oddly reassuring, and obscurely enlivening, to know they exist.

To be reminded, as this book does, of the astonishing diversity to be found in a sphere that uniquely combines nature and culture is uplifting. Long live the Fraud plum, the Golden Gate strawberry, the Memory grape, the Chinese Shaddock pummelo, the Wagner avocado, the Paradise banana, the Dancy tangerine and the Lisbon lime. Let their irregular shapes, their unique aromas, their blushing colors and their gorgeous names remind us of all that we stand to lose if we don’t value precisely what is strange, singular, foreclosed upon and factored out.