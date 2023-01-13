 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Front Porch receives $10K grant for preschooler program

  • 0
Back in-person at The Front Porch (copy)

Katy Fenn and Junius Jordon practice chords during a beginner guitar class in 2021 at The Front Porch.

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE PHOTO

The Front Porch, a Charlottesville music education and outreach organization, has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The endowment’s “Challenge America” grant will support The Front Porch’s “Roots & Wings” program to provide free music classes for preschoolers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The grant is one of 262 Challenge America awards aimed at supporting community arts projects across the nation.

“Projects such as this one with The Front Porch strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute for the health of our communities and our economy,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information on The Front Porch, visit frontporchcville.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exhibits for Jan. 12

Exhibits for Jan. 12

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for Dec. 29

Exhibits for Dec. 29

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for Jan. 5

Exhibits for Jan. 5

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for Dec. 22

Exhibits for Dec. 22

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Flu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicolas Cage honors ex-wife Lisa Marie after 'devastating' death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert