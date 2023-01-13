Front Porch receives $10K grant for preschooler program

The Front Porch, a Charlottesville music education and outreach organization, has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The endowment’s “Challenge America” grant will support The Front Porch’s “Roots & Wings” program to provide free music classes for preschoolers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The grant is one of 262 Challenge America awards aimed at supporting community arts projects across the nation.

“Projects such as this one with The Front Porch strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute for the health of our communities and our economy,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information on The Front Porch, visit frontporchcville.org.