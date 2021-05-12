Frescoes move ancient art into a new century and mindset

“But no one knew what I was talking about,” he said. “It was two or three years before I managed to get someone to agree to have one.”

And that was only because he offered it free. Today, there are 30 Long frescoes in the United States, some carrying price tags of more than $500,000. Fourteen, in 11 locations, are found on the Benjamin F. Long IV Fresco Trail in the Statesville-Charlotte region — nine of which David and I visited in this 275-mile ramble. (Holt, who painted the Haywood Street mission fresco, is Long’s student.)

Our next stop awaited about 45 miles west via Interstate 40 in bucolic Montreat, near Black Mountain. Here, the “Return of The Prodigal” radiates over the altar of the Chapel of the Prodigal, a mountain-Gothic building at Montreat College. It’s a lively scene, with the father and wayward son embracing as the older brother stews, the mother looks on and a village woman dances beneath a portico. Even a dog takes part in the action, seemingly anxious or perhaps confused.

We drove about 50 miles over rolling hills dotted with Christmas tree farms en route to our next stop, passing the Blue Ridge Parkway entrance with the option to take the slower, more scenic route. But we didn’t — we were eager to see our next fresco.