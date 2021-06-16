Free Little Art Galleries are popping up all over

The idea has spread to dozens of cities and neighborhoods around the country. Atlanta; Oakland, Califotrnia; Phoenix and Hyattsville, Maryland, all boast their own little galleries. The FLAGs, as they call themselves, are close cousins of the Little Free Library.

Some have criticized little libraries as evidence of gentrification and say they are nothing more than stockpiles of bad, unwanted books. But the little art gallery, where anyone from neighborhood children to retired artists to working professionals can swap fun-sized art, is much more personal and, ideally, more intentional. Books come and go from little libraries with relative anonymity. Here, there is an exchange from one artist’s fingertips to another’s — literally.

While the concept of little galleries has been around for a while (Milrany has seen it on Pinterest boards going back to at least 2017), the Seattle-based artist jump-started the recent wave of little galleries making names for themselves on sidewalks and aesthetically pleasing Instagram accounts.

Milrany started making tiny art to mail to her mother while she was going through chemotherapy three hours away, and when the pandemic hit, Milrany began mailing handmade postcards to friends. She opened her Free Little Art Gallery in Seattle in December 2020, and she estimates that, since then, more than 600 works have cycled through.