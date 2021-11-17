Fran Lebowitz is shocked the entire world has agreed to write for free

Her resistance to computers is not active, she said, and is more of a happenstance. Recalling when she first saw a word processor at a screenwriter friend’s house, Lebowitz said she remembered thinking it was just a fast typewriter, something she also has never owned.

“And so I never got one and, of course, I didn't know the whole world would go into this machine. How would I know that?” she said.

Even though she doesn’t have much of anything resembling modern technology, Lebowitz said she still hears about them “all the time, nonstop.”

“I don't care what you call it, but what I see people doing on these phones is a kind of typing,” she said. “I'm also happy to tell you that, as a writer, I'm just shocked that the entire world has agreed to spend all day writing for free. I will not be doing that.”

Now better known for her public speaking than her writings, Lebowitz said she doesn’t know when she’ll write again, but she is certain it will happen.

“I don't know when and I cannot tell you why I believe this, but this is something that I do believe, although I cannot prove it,” she said. “The only way to prove it would be I actually, you know, write a book, I suppose.”