Fran Lebowitz is shocked the entire world has agreed to write for free

For a writer perhaps best known for not writing, Fran Lebowitz certainly has a lot of insight about writing.
Lebowitz got her start as a humorist and writer in New York during the 1970s, when her essay collections "Metropolitan Life" and "Social Studies" were published and became surprise hits.
Known for her biting and sardonic wit, Lebowitz dryly criticized New York and the social culture of the 1970s in her writing, often straddling a line between insight and cruelty. Despite this relatively narrow focus, Lebowitz’s essays have aged well and still read as relevant decades later, something the now 71-year-old attributes to human nature.
“The details of specific things may not exist anymore or have changed and are not at all understandable to someone who's young, but human beings, human nature never improves, and you can count on that,” she said. “So the fact that human beings still behave like human beings is probably a boon to me in this way.”
Though there are many details in these books that make no sense to people now, Lebowitz said, but that is true of all writing.
“I want to be very clear that I am not, say, comparing myself to Jane Austen, but people still read Jane Austen even though all the details in Jane Austen are completely dated; the world is not the 19th-century world anymore,” she said. “But the people that she writes about are the same because human nature never changes, unfortunately.”
Another thing that Lebowitz said never changes: book banning.
Virginia’s recent gubernatorial election attracted a lot of national attention due to the apparent culture war underpinning. At the heart of the issue was a movement supported by Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to ban Toni Morrison’s seminal novel "Beloved" from a college-level course available to high school students.
Lebowitz knew Morrison for decades and grew to have a deep friendship with her. It is no surprise that Morrison’s books are still attracting controversy, Lebowitz said — and, just as always, she said the source is racism.
“It's not even a dog whistle; a dog whistle means that people can't really hear it, it's only meant for certain people,” she said. “But since Donald Trump, this stuff is so blatant that anyone could hear it and anyone can see what it is — and, apparently, that’s its appeal.”
When Lebowitz was growing up in Boston, she said, the Roman Catholic Church wielded a lot of power and would regularly release lists of books that it would tell its parishioners not to read. This led to the creation of the phrase “Banned in Boston,” which Lebowitz said helped sell books outside of Boston.
“It's almost invariable that the people who ban books never have read them,” she said. “It's not just these books they haven't read; they go through their whole lives never having read a book.”
The latest push against books critical of enslavement and so-called “critical race theory” is but a symptom of the worst cultural polarization Lebowitz said she has seen during her life.
“I always have to point out to people, well, we did have a Civil War, and that was worse,” she said. “So it's worse when we have an actual war, but [the current polarization] is for the same reason, and it does seem as if the South never got over losing that war. There's not a single person alive who was alive back then, but it's like a fresh wound.”
Though no one has ever accused her of being an optimist, Lebowitz said that the future appears especially dark for the United States.
“To tell you the truth, I'm old, and it's not good to be old. I mean, it's better than the alternative, which is being dead, but that's not a really great alternative,” she said. “To me, all the things happening now would be a lot worse if I was young because the future, especially the future past even my most optimistic lifetime, looks really dire.”
Lebowitz’s lack of faith in the future may be a trait that actually brings her closer to the playful nihilism of the younger Generation Z than she realizes, but the similarities stop there. Well known for not owning or using a cell phone or a computer, Lebowitz said she has only seen her Netflix series "Pretend It’s a City" at her friend Martin Scorsese’s house.
Her resistance to computers is not active, she said, and is more of a happenstance. Recalling when she first saw a word processor at a screenwriter friend’s house, Lebowitz said she remembered thinking it was just a fast typewriter, something she also has never owned.
“And so I never got one and, of course, I didn't know the whole world would go into this machine. How would I know that?” she said.
Even though she doesn’t have much of anything resembling modern technology, Lebowitz said she still hears about them “all the time, nonstop.”
“I don't care what you call it, but what I see people doing on these phones is a kind of typing,” she said. “I'm also happy to tell you that, as a writer, I'm just shocked that the entire world has agreed to spend all day writing for free. I will not be doing that.”
Now better known for her public speaking than her writings, Lebowitz said she doesn’t know when she’ll write again, but she is certain it will happen.
“I don't know when and I cannot tell you why I believe this, but this is something that I do believe, although I cannot prove it,” she said. “The only way to prove it would be I actually, you know, write a book, I suppose.”
In a similar vein, though she said people never believe her, Lebowitz said she doesn’t really care about what kind of legacy she leaves behind.
“I always say if people believe in life after death, then they don't believe in death,” she said. “So when people say to me, ‘What do you want people to think of you after you die?’ it's like asking me what I would like to have for dinner the night after I die. I don't care.”
Lebowitz will be speaking at The Paramount Theater on Nov. 18. Tickets can be purchased here.